Prince Harry Appears To Get Emotional At War Memorial Opening In Sydney

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended one of the more formal events of the 16-day royal tour when they helped to open the ANZAC War Memorial in Sydney, Australia. Some have speculated that the Duke of Sussex, dressed in full military regalia, got emotional during the ceremony which commemorated Australians and New Zealanders who have died in armed combat.

“An emotional Prince Harry,” one fan page wrote in the caption of a photo of the duke touching his face with his hand.

As People Magazine notes, at one point during the ceremony, a choir sang, “I Vow To Thee My Country,” which was one of the late Princess Diana’s favorite songs. In the comments of several posts of the photo on Instagram, commenters suggested that Harry may have been emotional because of that.

It seems that given the gravity of the occasion, Harry and Meghan decided to avoid the usual public displays of affection that we’ve come to expect of them.

The duke and duchess carried a wreath together and placed it on a stand on the memorial stairs, and they were both serious as they did so. They also toured the new education and interpretation facilities and the Hall of Silence, which features a large sculpture called “Sacrifice.” But the two walked separately and never held hands

According to People, Meghan wore a black Camila button wool-crepe dress from a New Zealand designer named Emilia Wickstead. She paired the look with black heels and a fascinator that looks a lot like the one she wore to Harry’s best friend’s wedding in August.

The next event on the royal tour schedule will see Meghan and Harry attend the 2018 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island, an event that’s part of the Invictus Games. Prince Harry is the royal patron of the games, an Olympics-styled tournament for wounded war veterans. Harry served in the military for 10 years and has said the games were inspired by a trip home from Afghanistan on a military helicopter alongside soldiers who had been grievously injured by war.

The Invictus Games’ opening ceremony and reception will take place later this evening, Sydney time. Last year, Meghan and Harry confirmed their relationship at the Invictus Games when they attended one of the events hand-in-hand. They were also seen cuddling at the closing ceremony. This year, they’re married, have a baby on board, and are in the midst of their first royal tour. We’ll have to wait and see how she’ll be included in the opening ceremony this year.