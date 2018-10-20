Honduras Caravan Breaks Through Mexico Border In Chaotic Scene

The caravan of immigrants from Honduras broke through the Mexican border on Friday, still intent on getting to the U.S.

Chaos unfolded when the caravan of immigrants from Honduras reached the Guatemala-Mexico border on Friday, CNN reports.

A large group of people broke through a steel fence protecting the border. Mexican police, in full riot gear, rushed forward to stop them. Smoke canisters erupted all around as police forcibly tried to push them back over the border. Above, drones and helicopters buzzed overhead.

Another group tried to cross a bridge, but found themselves stopped by a gate. Here, police unleashed pepper spray on those trying to get through. People stuck on the bridge jumped, landing in the Suchiate River below, prepared to swim their way to another country…or die trying.

It was chaos.

John Moore / Getty Images

“This is an organized effort to come through and violate the sovereignty of Mexico,” said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “We’re prepared to do all that we can to support the decisions that Mexico makes about how they’re going to address this very serious and important issue to their country.”

But the caravan’s destination is not Mexico, they just want to pass through the country. The caravan is bound for the U.S.

Donald Trump has been on Twitter all week raging about the caravan of immigrants, making threats about using military force to prevent them from reaching U.S. soil. As president, Donald Trump is the commander-in-chief of all American Armed Forces.

“We’re calling up the military, not the guard, we’re calling up the military and we’re going to have the military stationed,” Trump said. “They’re not coming into this country. They might as well turn back.”

The caravan began gathering together near Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Friday morning. Around noon local time, they started to march toward the Mexican border. The migrants cheered and chanted as they walked. They’re not cheering now, stopped at the border.

Thousands of people are still gathered there, waiting for any chance they have to get through. The situation could erupt into chaos and violence again at any moment.

This is the newest in a recent wave of immigrant caravans that have formed to get to the U.S. One such group reached America this past spring, prompting Mexico to deploy 500 federal police troops, according to CBS News.

“We are quickly reaching a point which appears to be a moment of crisis,” Mike Pompeo said of the caravan.

Crisis happened Friday at the Mexico-Guatemala border, and it could just be the beginning of more tragedy that is yet to unfold.