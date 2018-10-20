Kim Kardashian Drips Silver Tears In Latest Nude Instagram Photo

Kim Kardashian has been sharing nude photos of herself to social media this week as a way to promote her brand new KKW Beauty collection. On Friday night, she posted yet another risque photo.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account over the weekend to post another photo of herself nude, with only her hands covering her breasts. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that her brand new Flashing Lights Collection is currently being sold on her website, calling her latest photo, “Turquoise Tears,” as sliver tear-like strands fall from her eyes.

In the photo, Kim is completely naked, showing off her all of her assets, including her tiny waist. She has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in waves. Her makeup, which is the item she’s promoting, is bright turquoise and hard to miss.

Kardashian’s nude physique is set in front of a celestial background with multiple tones of blue mixed together. The mother-of-three looks away from the camera, as she looks up to the sky. She wears a bronzed makeup look, complete with a pink lip gloss, and nothing else.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been hard at work on her new makeup line, but she has also allegedly been busy looking to find her sister, Khloe Kardashian, a new man.

Despite the fact that Khloe is currently still dating her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, the reality star wants her younger sibling to find someone new after the NBA star was busted cheating on her earlier this year.

“Kim’s tired of seeing Khloe chasing after Tristan and has begun hooking Khloe up with other men. She’s fed up with the way Tristan’s been treating Khloe and feels Khloe can do better, much better than cheating a– Tristan,” an insider told Radar Online.

The sources goes on to add that Kim wants Khloe to shy away from dating basketball players, as she’s already dated three men who have played in the league, and each one of them have cheated on her, including her former husband, Lamar Odom.

“Kim thinks Khloe needs to stay away from NBA players because each one cheated on her and broke her heart. Kim’s already reached into her Rolodex of eligible bachelors and is trying to hook Khloe up with some single men who are good, honest and faithful — just like her own husband, Kanye West,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!