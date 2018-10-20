Apple Watch USB-C Chargers Are Now Available

The company is slowly eliminating USB-A in their ecosystem.

Over the past few years, Apple has been trying to eliminate the traditional USB-A ports on its devices, staring with its line of laptops. The company’s latest and greatest MacBook and MacBook Pro are both equipped with USB-C ports only, which allow for both charging and data transfer. The decision to remove traditional USB ports means the company also has to design charging cables and dongles to connect the other devices in its exclusive ecosystem to the updated USB-C laptops.

Since the change, Apple has released USB-C to Lightning charging cables for the iPhones, as well as a number of dongles to facilitate cross connections. And now, the tech company has quietly released an updated USB-C Apple Watch charger on its website, according to CNET.

The newly released Apple Watch Magnetic Charger will allow users with more modern Apple laptops to power up their Apple Watches without the use extra dongles or accessories. But don’t get too excited, the USB-C update doesn’t mean the Apple Watch will charge faster as there were no additional changes made to the charger besides the connection type.

The cable is said to be compatible with the new Apple Watch Series 4, as well as all the previous generations. According to the website, the charger is only available in the 0.3m size but Apple may add opt to add longer cables like the USB-A version had.

The price of the charger remains the same as its predecessor, coming in at $29. However, there are also cheaper options available from other retailers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Apple might also be updating its iPads with USB-C connectors, completely ditching the Lightning port. If this is the case, it’s likely that the company will eventually remove the Lightning port on its iPhones too.

Fortunately, Apple enthusiasts won’t have to wait too long to find out what’s in store, as the company has just recently sent out invitations to a special October 30 event, which will be held in Brooklyn, New York. During the event, it’s rumored that the company will unveil updated iPads, Macs, MacBooks, and MacBook Pros. Analysts have also speculated there will be new AirPods and the long-awaited Apple wireless charging mat, AirPower, which will give users the option to charge all their Qi-enabled Apple devices at the same time.

The event will be available for live streaming on Apple’s website and will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.