Olivia Culpo Continues To Spice Up Vegas In An Ultra Glamorous Glitter Mini Dress

Olivia Culpo is continuing to slay both fashion and her Instagram with her insane Las Vegas pictures. Olivia, who is in Vegas for business, shared photos from Thursday night on her Instagram that featured the model wearing a to-die-for shimmering mini dress. The dress, which was the perfect shade of light pink (did somebody say, rose gold?), hit right at Olivia’s thigh with a fun slit on the slide. The low-neck of the top accentuated Olivia’s killer body which she usually shows off in bikinis and designer clothing.

Olivia wore her signature dark lob in loose beach waves. This was a departure from her most recent hair trend. In her newer posts, Olivia has been favoring a slick sleeked back ‘do. It seems that she wanted to shake things up by returning to a hairstyle that shows off all of her gorgeous hair.

The model appeared at a JBL Audio sponsored event, hagging tagged the company itself in her caption. She poses in front a light-up wall and while the whole word isn’s visible, nobody cares since Olivia is the clear focus of the shot.

Olvia finished off her look with gold jewelry, gold pumps, and a gold clutch. The pink and gold tones of the look created the perfect rose gold aesthetic and fans of the model are in love. In just under an hour, Olivia has already received over 13,000 likes and almost 100 comments.

Olivia hasn’t announced any upcoming travel plans but there’s no doubt that the jet-setting beauty will be taking off to her next destination sometime soon. In last month or so, Olivia has already traveled to New York City, Milan, Paris, Miami, and now Las Vegas. She even proved that looks beautiful while hopping on planes by posting multiple travel related photos. Her airport outfits are the perfect balance between casual and chic. The former Miss Universe also never looks the least bit jetlagged as she tours the globe.

Olivia also keeps her fans and followers updated with Instagram stories (which disappear after 24 hours). Most recently, the model has shared more photos of her Vegas looks so far including one white crop top and shorts number that is so gorgeous it could probably stop traffic.

Wherever Olivia goes next, she’ll take it all in stride. Her iconic outfits and knowledge of modeling continue to make her social media so interesting. That, paired with Olivia’s one-in-a-million beauty and charm, easily explains the 3.3 million Instagram followers.