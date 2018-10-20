Billionaire Floyd Mayweather Spends $2K On Mega Millions In Hopes Of Winning $1 Billion Jackpot

Floyd Mayweather is the wealthiest athlete in the world, with a net worth that ranges from $700K – $1 billion. The boxer may have money to burn, but that didn’t stop him from buying some tickets for the Mega Millions.

According to an October 19 report by the Daily Mail, Floyd Mayweather was photographed leaving a gas station in Beverly Hills this week, where he allegedly dropped $2K on lottery tickets as the Mega Millions has ballooned to $1 billion.

Mayweather was seen wearing a plain white T-shirt, camo print pants, and brown boots as he left the gas station with his bodyguard. He was holding in his hand a stack of Mega Millions tickets, a drink, and his sunglasses, while he held his phone in the other hand.

If only one person wins the Mega Millions this week, they can choose to receive annuity payments, or they can take the lump sum cash option, which currently sits at $565 million.

The huge $1 billion jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history, falling short of the $1.586 billion jackpot from 2016, which was won by only three people.

It seems that Floyd may be looking to add to his large net worth this week by winning some cash in the Mega Millions drawing. The boxer reportedly banked $285 million for his 2017 fight with UFC fighter Conor McGregor, landing him on the Forbes list of richest celebrities.

In addition to Floyd Mayweather, other stars who made the Forbes list of wealthiest stars included Kylie Jenner, who is worth $165 million; Judge Judy Scheindlin at $147 million; and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at $124 million.

Although Floyd Mayweather has claimed to be retired, he did agree to return to the ring to fight Conor McGregor, and he’ll reportedly come out of retirement again for a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

According to a report by TMZ, Floyd reportedly plans to get back into the ring for a “tune-up fight” in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve 2018 before coming back to fight his former rival, Manny Pacquiao. The boxers last fought back in 2015, when Mayweather won the fight by a unanimous decision.

If all goes well, Mayweather and Pacquiao will likely have their rematch sometime in 2019.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Floyd Mayweather revealed this week that he would “absolutely” fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently made headlines for beating Connor McGregor and for the antics that followed their fight.

“Oh, we’re fighting. I’m my own boss, so I can’t say what’s going on on Khabib’s end, but on my end, we could make it happen,” Floyd Mayweather stated on October 16.