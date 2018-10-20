Conor McGregor Gifts Boston Firefighters With Whiskey And World Series Tickets

UFC fighter Conor McGregor showed up to a Boston fire station to hand out bottles of whiskey and tickets to the World Series.

Conor McGregor stopped into a Boston fire station and handed out tickets to the first game of the World Series and bottles of his signature Proper No. Twelve whiskey, according to TMZ.

These last few years have been lucrative for McGregor, raking in a reported $100 million for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather and about $50 million from his most recent UFC battle against Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to TMZ.

Despite making plenty of money from his fights, McGregor still is committed to giving back, promising to donate $5 for every barrel of whiskey they ever sold to local first responder charities and organizations, up to a million per year.

This visit to fire station comes at a time when McGregor could use some good PR.

His UFC fight with Khabib devolved into chaos after the Russian fighter choked out McGregor, then hopped over the octagon fence and attacked McGregor’s team, as Complex detailed.

While Khabib left the ring, one of his team went into the octagon and attacked McGregor while he was still recovering from the choke, landing a couple of shots before he was subdued by UFC guards.

The whole incident soured a relatively entertaining fight, leading to three of Khabib’s team being sent to jail that night and Dana White refusing to put the championship belt onto Khabib in the Octagon, telling the Russian, “If I put this belt on you, everyone’s going to start throwing s*** into the Octagon.”

Steven Ryan / Getty Images

Khabib was a great fighter and star before the fight, but after he choked out McGregor, he’s seeing his name thrown around with the biggest names in combat sports.

Since the fight rumors have surfaced about both a rematch with McGregor for a massive $15 million, which Khabib and his team reportedly turned down to instead fight Tony Ferguson, and a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, accordion to The Sun.

Nurmagomdov started the beef with Mayweather on Instagram.

“Let’s go Floyd, we have to fight now. 50–0 vs. 27–0, two guys who never lose,” he posted.

Floyd certainly seemed up to the Russian’s challenge, responding to the post with a message of his own.

“CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out,” he replied.

Boston wasn’t the only city McGregor has spent some time in post-fight.

He also hung out with the Dallas Cowboys last week during a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before the game, he seemed in really good spirts, taking pictures with Cowboys players and hanging with Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

He even gave the team a pump-up speech.

How have the Cowboys dropped 30 on the Jags?@TheNotoriousMMA's pump up speech, probably. (via @dillondanis) pic.twitter.com/tZ3LIKXVvL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 14, 2018

No matter what McGregor is doing, in whatever city he’s in, he makes news.