Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Seen Groping Women After NBA Game, Per ‘Radar Online’

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was allegedly seen flirting up a storm with multiple women after his team’s first NBA game this week.

According to an October 19 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers played their first NBA game of the season on the road in Toronto, Canada, which also happens to be the basketball player’s hometown. Khloe Kardashian was nowhere in sight.

Sources tell the outlet that after the game, Tristan was in the players only lounge with two women he had brought to the game from his hometown, and that he was groping the groupies.

“The Cavs may have lost the first game of the season but Tristan definitely won! He brought two hometown chicks who he’s known for years to the game. He was back in the private players area chopping it up, laughing and touching their a**es and everything,” an insider revealed.

The source went on to say that basketball season is a huge party for Tristan, who has women he sees in nearly every city when he is on the road with the team.

“Basketball season is like a year long bachelor party and club scene for Tristan. He literally has a girl or two in every city.”

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online.

To make matters worse, Khloe was nine months pregnant with the couple’s baby, daughter True, and gave birth just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is on shaky ground at the moment. Although they decided to stay together after the cheating scandal, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to having trust issues when it comes to her cheating boyfriend.

Sources tell People Magazine that Khloe is very happy being a mom to baby True, but that she is not so happy in her relationship with Tristan, adding that things are very “unstable” between the couple, who are currently living on opposite sides of the country.

In addition, the pair are said to still be attending couples therapy together when they get the chance, but that things are very much up in the air when it comes to the future of their romance.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.