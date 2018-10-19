Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Want To Make Lowball Offer On Demi Lovato’s Home, Per ‘Radar Online’

The pair reportedly will offer $3 million less than asking price, as Lovato is 'desperate to sell.'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly looking to score a huge price break on Demi Lovato’s once humble abode.

As many know, Lovato’s Hollywood Hills mansion is for sale. The singer decided to put it on the market shortly after overdosing and nearly losing her life in that very home. Lovato listed the house for sale on September 9 for a whopping $9.5 million, but after getting little-to-no traffic, Demi and her real estate team made the call and decided to slash the price by $500,000. The home includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms and is said to be incredibly beautiful.

According to Radar Online, the singer, who is currently in rehab, is looking for a fresh start and she is “desperate to sell” the home so she can move on. Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin looked at the property earlier in the week and fell in love with it, especially Justin. And since the pair knows that Lovato is looking to move the property quickly, a source says that they’re looking to save a bundle at the expense of the troubled singer.

“They know she wants to sell it and they’re preparing to low ball her. They liked the house, especially Justin, and he wants to ask $3 million less than what Demi’s asking.”

According to the same source, Hailey is actually the mastermind behind the idea to put in a low ball offer. Partly because then Justin can spend more money on her.

“She counts Biebs’ pockets more than his accountant. She figures the less he spends on this house, the more money of his she gets to spend especially now that they’re married,” the source claims. “She thinks Demi’s desperate to sell and is hoping she and JB steal this house from her.”

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the famous couple toured Lovato’s 5,000-square-foot mansion along with a few other properties. Currently, Justin is renting a home in the valley for $100,000 a month, so the move to buy something else definitely seems to make sense.

And apart from house hunting, Hailey is looking to make a change to her name. According to an earlier report from the Inquisitr, Baldwin has filed paperwork to register the name “Hailey Bieber” for a clothing line. Additionally, the model applied to trademark the names “Hailey Baldwin” and “HRB3.”

It is unclear whether or not Hailey actually intends to start her own clothing line, or if she’s simply choosing to trademark the name to prevent others from using and profiting from it.