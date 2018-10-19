Anthony Scaramucci Admits To Putting His Duties At The White House Before His Marriage

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci admits in his upcoming book that he prioritized work over time with his family.

In his upcoming book, Trump, the Blue-Collar President, he admitted he missed the birth of his son to go to an event with the president.

“I’d been with the president in West Virginia at a Boy Scout Jamboree when our son, James, was born three weeks early in New York,” Scaramucci wrote.

The Mooch attributes his wife filing for divorce, only to call off the divorce later, while she was eight months pregnant with their child to him putting his work in politics before his growing family.

“Deidre and I were fighting all the time. My wife believed that I had put my job at the White House ahead of her and our first son, Nicholas. I guess I had. I’d become involved in politics because… I’d hoped I could someday be in a position to influence policy. I found myself in that position faster than I could have imagined — at the side of the President of the United States. When you’re in the middle of a dream, it’s hard to see anything or anyone else — even those you care about the most.”

In the book he admits, “I take responsibility for my actions, I was wrong.”

According to Page Six, Deidre Scaramucci revealed that her husband took the job without even consulting her about it first, saying he thought, “She’d be OK with it.”

She went on Dr. Phil and opened up about it.

“No, we actually never really talked about it. So, obviously, he was campaigning with him. And then one thing led to another, kind of like spiraled out of control and the next thing we knew, Donald Trump was the president, “I was like, ‘OK, this is going to be good for my family,’ and it wasn’t,” she continued. “It was good for me, maybe. It maybe wasn’t even good for me, frankly, but it was a drive that I had. And if something is glittering at you and you’re going at it like a fly, you may get zapped by it not fully understanding what you’re going towards, and that frankly happened to me.”

In his upcoming book set to release October 23, the father of five reflects on balancing business and family.