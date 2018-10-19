Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Vs Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game 6 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers can seal their place in the World Series for the second straight year with a win on the road over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Following an epic, 13-inning struggle in Game 4 that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers edge the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1, and a dominant performance by ace lefty Clayton Kershaw for a 5-1 Dodger win in Game 5, the 2018 National League Championship Series returns to Milwaukee. The Brewers must win two games at home to earn a trip to the World Series, starting with Game 6, which will live stream from Miller Park on Friday.

While a win on Friday sends the Dodgers to their second World Series in two years, the Brewers pin their hopes for survival on 31-year-old lefty Wade Miley, who comes back just two days after an unusual outing that saw him start Game 5 — but depart after just one batter, according to ESPN.

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell wanted Miley to open the game against left-handed hitting Cody Bellinger, but Miley issued Bellinger a five-pitch walk and Counsell pulled his pitcher from the game. The Milwaukee skipper said the move was all part of a plan.

“If we went down 3-1, we were considering having Wade pitch this game,” Counsell told ESPN. “But other than that, this is kinda what we decided we were gonna do.”

Left Wade Miley will try to extend the NLCS to Game Seven on Friday night. Harry How / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the potentially series-ending Game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers NL Championship Series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:39 p.m. CT at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, October 19. That start time will be 8:39 p.m. ET, and 5:39 p.m. PT.

The Dodgers will also go with a lefty starter in their attempt to secure a date with the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 World Series. Hyun-Jin Ryu, a 31-year-old fireballer in his fifth year since coming to Major League Baseball from South Korea, was dominant in his Division Series outing against the Atlanta Braves. He threw seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts, per Baseball Reference. But Ryu was less successful against Milwaukee, lasting just 4 1/3 innings in Game 2, allowing two runs on six hits before manager Dave Roberts went to the bullpen.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

To watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers National League Championship Series Game 6 live stream, fans can use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Baseball fans can also download the MLB At Bat app to watch the crucial game on mobile devices with a paid subscription to MLB.tv, which sells for $29.99 and covers the entire MLB postseason.

Those who do not have cable or satellite login credentials to view Fox Sports Go online can still watch the Dodgers-Brewers Game 6 showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription. Sign up for a free trial of a live TV, multi-channel streaming TV package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can can watch the potentially series-deciding Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game 6 live stream for free.

An audio-only live stream of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers game will also be available at TuneIn Radio, or on the TuneIn app for mobile devices.