WWE Rumors: Chris Jericho And Jim Ross To Start New Wrestling Promotion – The Elite On Board, Per ‘SE Scoops’

With minds like Jim Ross and Chris Jericho at the helm, a third wrestling promotion could work.

WWE is the clear-cut professional wrestling giant of the world with many others trying to grab the number two spot behind them. Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling are doing their best to get as high up as they can, but Vince McMahon’s company is a beast. It’s hard to imagine other wrestling promotions being successful in this day, but if Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are looking to create one, it would be worth checking out.

After WWE bought WCW out, many weren’t sure there would ever be another clear-cut number two wrestling promotion in the world. Impact Wrestling has been up there on a number of occasions, while Ring of Honor certainly has the talent to be huge, but the budget is needed too.

NJPW is gigantic in Japan, but only the hardcore wrestling fans in America end up paying attention to it.

Now, it seems as if a new wrestling promotion is in the works and SE Scoops is reporting that two huge names from WWE are the ones behind it. The rumors state that Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are working to get this promotion going and they are working with well-known agent Barry Bloom on the project.

Jim Ross & Chris Jericho Working With Billionaire To Launch New Wrestling Promotion https://t.co/Hgzwe9gCOr pic.twitter.com/UOEDvzkso0 — SEScoops (@sescoops) October 19, 2018

Jim Ross has a contract with WWE that expires soon and he has already turned down any kind of renewal offer given to him. Jericho hasn’t worked with WWE for quite some time and has been doing work with Ring of Honor off and on for months.

It is being reported that Jericho has been sending out feelers to some of the roster in NJPW to see if they’d be willing to jump ship. Ross is said to be doing the same in the United States with those currently on the WWE roster.

One big thing of note is that the report from SE Scoops states Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, and the Young Bucks of The Elite are ready to sign up. If things go well, the new wrestling promotion could start sometime in the next 12-16 months.

NJPW

The report also states that Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is said to be the one financing the new wrestling promotion. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khan is closing in on purchasing Wembley Stadium in London with the hopes of possibly moving his NFL team there permanently.

Another portion of the report states that Jericho and Ross are in communication with AXS TV for a television deal. Considering AXS already has a TV deal with NJPW and Women of Wrestling, WrestleZone reached out to them for a comment and they denied having any involvement with a new or third promotion.

“There’s no truth to the AXS TV component.”

With one portion of the rumored report already being shot down, it will be interesting to see what other parts of it are actually true.

Some may think that another wrestling promotion is unnecessary, but after what Cody Rhodes did with All In, the potential is there. If Jim Ross and Chris Jericho can really get the financial backing, a great talent roster, and a TV deal, it’s quite possible that they could get a promotion to be successful. From that point, it will be a long climb, but some fans may believe competition with WWE could end up returning.