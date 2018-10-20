Meet The New ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Before Season 6 Premieres

'90 Day Fiance' Season 6 will air on TLC this Sunday, October 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

After the explosive Season 2 finale of TLC’s reality series 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the network is diving directly into its new season of the original 90 Day Fiance.

The reality show and its numerous spinoffs pull viewers in to witness the highs and lows of love through the eyes of couples who have met online but have yet to meet face-to-face because they live in different countries. The show also features couples who have already met face-to-face, usually while someone is on vacation, and are currently in international long distance relationships because of visa restrictions.

Typically, one member of the couple is an American citizen while the other lives overseas. The show documents the couples’ journeys as the Americans apply for the K-1 visa in order to finally be able to bring their international loves stateside.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance will premiere this Sunday and will feature six brand-new couples. TLC has dropped the first official trailer for Season 6, according to Us Weekly, and from the looks of it, there will be no shortage of drama.

Based on the trailer, it’s clear love knows no bounds as the couples from this season are coming from all over the world, including Jamaica, Indonesia, and Russia.

In the Season 6 trailer fans of the show are introduced to the following couples.

Jonathan and Fernanda

After meeting 19-year-old Fernanda in a club while on a visit to Mexico, 32-year-old North Carolina native Jonathan quickly fell in love and three months later the two were engaged. But it seems Jonathan is having a hard time letting go of his bachelor ways, which serves as fuel for Fernanda’s jealousy. The 19-year-old jokes that her older beau is robbing her of her youth and Jonathan often questions whether the 12-year age gap is too wide to overcome.

Kalani and Asuelu

During a trip to Samoa, 29-year-old Kalani met 23-year-old Asuelu, who was working at the hotel she was staying at. One thing led to another and Kalani ended up losing her virginity to Asuelu and became pregnant with his child. Unfortunately, her family back home in Orange County, CA, weren’t super supportive of the relationship. When he arrives in the United States, Asuelu is hoping to win over his soon-to-be in-laws.

Ashley and Jay

After two failed engagements, Ashley, 31, got her groove back in Jamaica when she met 20-year-old Jay at a local nightclub. The two struck up a conversation and went their separate ways but Jay managed to find the mother of two on social media. The pair chatted for 6 months before Ashley went back to visit Jay in Jamaica, where he popped the question. The couple decided that Jay would relocate to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to live with Ashley and her children but Ashley’s best friend isn’t Jay’s biggest fan.

Eric and Leida

Divorced father of three, Eric, met 29-year-old Leida after posting a personal ad. He then flew from Wisconsin to Indonesia, where he met and proposed to the woman who stole his heart. Leida is from an affluent family and Eric is worried she won’t be satisfied with his middle-class lifestyle, while his daughters aren’t convinced Leida’s intentions are good.

Colt and Larissa

Las Vegas native Colt is a self-proclaimed “mama’s boy.” The 33-year-old says after having a hard time meeting American women, he decided to try dating outside of the country and eventually met a 31-year-old Brazilian woman named Larissa. Colt’s family and friends are concerned that Larissa might just be using him for a chance at the “American dream” but the couple is determined to marry within the 90-day period.

Steven and Olga

Olga and Steven met on a beach in Steven’s hometown of Maryland. The two 20-year-olds spent six weeks together and soon Olga realized she was pregnant. After she returned home to Russia, the couple decided they’d get engaged in order to be able to raise their child in the U.S. Steven is committed to his child but admits the idea of marriage at such a young age is terrifying.

Watch out for 90 Day Fiance Season 6, which will air on TLC this Sunday, October 21, at 8 p.m. ET.