Disney Cruise Line Receives Approval To Buy Lighthouse Point From Bahamian Government

Disney is inching closer to having a second private island for their fleet of cruise ships.

Over the course of the next four years, the Disney Cruise Line fleet of ships will expand from four to seven and that means they will need more locations to sail to. As recently reported by the Inquisitr, Disney even announced new sailings to Hawaii and out of New Orleans. Now, they will have three new ships coming in soon and with so many guests wanting to go to Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island, they may be happier with Lighthouse Point.

For quite some time now, there has been talk of Disney looking at purchasing additional land in the Bahamas. It is expected that this land is going to be used for another private island getaway that would be similar to that of Castaway Cay which has found numerous cruise awards over the years.

The location is known as Lighthouse Point, Eleuthera, and on Friday, Disney came ever closer to making it their next big private port. As reported by the Disney Cruise Line Blog, the Bahamian government approved the sale of Lighthouse Point to the Walt Disney Company after accepting their proposal.

With that approval from the Bahamian prime minister, Disney can now move forward with their plans to purchase Lighthouse Point. That land at the top of South Eleuthera amounts to somewhere between 700 to 800 acres of land.

The Nassau Guardian reported that the negotiations on a Heads of Agreement are set to begin immediately. This agreement is set to detail the entire scope of the project as well as the obligations of the Bahamian government and that of Disney Cruise Lines Island Development Ltd.

Getting that Heads of Agreement ironed out and in place will be the next step in the process and after that, it will need to be presented to Parliament. This will keep in line with the Bahamian government’s “commitment to transparency and accountability” while making sure everything is legal and in line.

Lighthouse Point is actually not even owned by the government of the Bahamas but belongs to a private owner. For quite some time, the land has been for sale and Disney Cruise Line has already put together an agreement of sale with the owner of the land so that they may purchase it.

This is absolutely huge news for The Walt Disney Company and Disney Cruise Line as a second private port/island is absolutely necessary for their future plans. With the three new ships on the way and four already in the fleet, DCL will not want to overdo things at Castaway Cay. The Bahamian government approving the sale of Lighthouse Point to Disney is the next big step in another magical private location coming in the future.