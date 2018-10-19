Hailey Baldwin Filed Paperwork To Register ‘Hailey Bieber’ As Trademark, According To ‘The Blast’

Despite the reports that they are already married, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have not officially declared that they are husband and wife. But they may not need to if a story reported by The Blast is true. According to the story, Hailey Baldwin has filed paperwork to register the name “Hailey Bieber” for a clothing line.

The celebrity news website claims that they have copies of the documents that were filed and they reveal that she also applied to trademark the name “Hailey Baldwin” and “HRB3.”

She submitted the documents through her company, Rhodedeodato Corp., whose name is a combination of her mother’s maiden name and her middle name.

If the story is true, this doesn’t mean that the model/television personality plans to start a fashion line that includes the name Bieber. Sometimes popular celebrities trademark their names to prevent other people from profiting from it. Beyonce did this in 2012 to protect daughter Blue Ivy’s name, The Fashion Law (TFL) reports. They were able to register the trademark in the European Union, but not in the U.S. TFL claims that the application may have been rejected because U.S. law requires that the name be actively in use for commercial purposes before it’s trademarked.

It’s unclear how that rule will apply to Hailey Baldwin’s filing.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber announced their engagement with loving posts on social media back in July.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!” Hailey Baldwin wrote in a post on Twitter. “No words could ever express my gratitude.”

The two had previously been in an on-and-off relationship, and Bieber had recently ended a relationship with Selena Gomez before the engagement.

As we mentioned earlier, there has been mounting speculation that Baldwin and Bieber are already married. Us Weekly reports that the couple may have already told a fan that they’re married.

“I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” Nona Melkoni said in an interview with the tabloid. She had dinner next to them in Studio City on Tuesday. “They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”