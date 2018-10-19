Running Back Carlos Hyde Traded To The Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns have dealt running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick, according to sources.

The 28-year-old running back’s stay in Celevand was short, only signing a three-year, $15.25 million contract and $7 million guaranteed with the team in March.

In his six games so far this season, Hyde was relatively productive racking up 382 yards and scoring five touchdowns. In his career so far, Hyde has rushed for 3,113 yards and 26 touchdowns in four-plus seasons in the NFL.

Jacksonville likely acquired Hyde to fill in for star running back Leonard Fournette while he recovers from a nagging hamstring injury.

Fournette injured his right hamstring late in the first half of the season opener and missed the next two games. He returned in Week 4 but aggravated the injury late in the first half of that game and hasn’t practiced since.

Fournette was ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Texans this week, making this his third consecutive game out. In total, he’s already missed five this season.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Friday that there was no timetable for when his star back might be ready to roll.

“I don’t know when he’ll be ready,” Marrone said. “I really don’t.”

Another factor in the Hyde deal might be the health of Jacksonville running back T.J. Yeldon. He’s been filling in for Fournette’s absence but has been dealing with an ankle injury of late.

The Jags also have a veteran back Jamaal Charles on the roster as well, but he’s unlikely to play a major role due to age and attrition.

Aside from Jacksonville, the Browns had the motivation to move Hyde on as well.

They likely want to see what they have in rookie running back Nick Chubb, who they picked in the second round of last year’s draft.

So far this year, Chubb has rushed 16 times for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns. With Hyde now gone, he’s likely to split time with passing down back Duke Johnson.

Like most rookie running backs, Chubb will need to improve his pass protection skills if he’s looking to be more than an early-down back. With increased playing time will come increased responsibilities.

This latest trade adds to the treasure trove of picks Browns have raked in, including 5th and 7th round picks from Jacksonville and a 3rd rounder from New England for troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The Browns may be looking to shed guys they see as dead weight to stock up on talent for the future.