Jo Dee Messina Is ‘Leaning On God’ During Her Cancer Battle

The 48-year-old country singer recently opened up about her battle with cancer.

Country Music Association honoree and Grammy Award nominee Jo Dee Messina has been battling cancer for a little over a year now. The country singer recently sat down with People Magazine to open up about how her cancer battle was in “God’s hands.”

Messina was first diagnosed with cancer back in September of last year. She has worked very hard to not let it change or affect her relationship with God. While she has revealed she is under the care of medical professionals, the singer has not revealed publicly what type of cancer she is battling, or what types of treatments she is undergoing.

Despite the physical and emotional struggles, Messina told People she is “leaning on God” more now than ever before.

“I’m leaning on God. I’m letting Him take charge. It’s what’s best for my soul right now. Every biopsy and every result, it feels like an eternity goes by. I know that God has me. I’m filled with gratitude and joy.”

The 48-year-old musician has been hard at work in the studio on her new song, “Reckless Love.” She credits her passion and drive during the project to the joy and gratitude she feels God has given her during this time.

While Jo Dee did not write the song herself, she was inspired to share it with the world because the lyrics and sentiment struck a chord with her.

“It resonates with my soul and my spirit, especially considering as many mistakes I have made,” the singer explained during the interview.

Got the chance to talk to @jodeemessina about her new single #RecklessLove! Here's what she had to say https://t.co/snpWQtwtuY pic.twitter.com/38SKnLk0OV — Erin Hart on KAT (@TweetHart943) October 12, 2018

Opening up about her work on the project, the singer recalls days she went into the studio feeling sick, weak, and barely able to stand. It was her faith and her connection to the message of this particular song that allowed her to keep going to complete this project even when she didn’t think her body could continue.

“It tells the news that people need to know, that God provides a love that we will never understand. Human love is so conditional. His love isn’t,” the country singer added.

Thanks to @people for posting the full version of #RecklessLove and being so supportive of getting out the message of how much our Father loves us.https://t.co/qXSlh6CNfG — Jo Dee Messina (@jodeemessina) October 18, 2018

The only real obstacle her latest project faces is whether her country music fan base will be as enthusiastic about the song as she is. According to Messina, some fear the song is too faith and religion-filled to be accepted by fans of the country music genre. Jo Dee, however, reassured People this is not something she is afraid of.

“I know that I took the road I was supposed to take. If I look back, I know that God has always been there. I want to make sure that people know that God is good,” Jo Dee said during the conclusion of her interview.