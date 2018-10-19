‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Mariah’s In Danger

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 22, bring trouble to Genoa City in the form of a possibly dangerous prank caller. Plus, Nick gives a warning while Phyllis admits she was terrible.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) warns Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to do the right thing and back off from Sharon (Sharon Case), according to She Knows Soaps. Nick cannot stand what he’s seeing develop between his ex-fiance and her new tenant above Crimson Lights. He’s bound and determined to win Sharon back, but with Sharon obviously falling for Rey, Nick has even more of an obstacle to face.

Of course, Nick is Victor’s (Eric Braeden) whether he likes it or not, and he’s learned far too much from the master to play a fair game to earn back Sharon’s love. Then, there’s the fact that Rey has something going on with his wife, and Nick is trying his hardest to find out what it is. Nick even straight up asks Rey what the deal is, but Rey likes to keep his personal life private.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) connects with Jack (Peter Bergman) in the wake of her breakup with Billy (Jason Thompson). For now, Phyllis keeps the dirty details of Billy’s revenge to herself, but she makes it clear to both Jack and Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she’s entirely finished with Billy. Phyllis cannot even believe how Jack dealt with what she and Billy did to him. Obviously, Jack’s a saint.

Next week on #YR, Cane hits a roadblock, Sharon confronts Nick, and Kyle finds another Abbott secret. pic.twitter.com/mYQdJnGQy4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 19, 2018

Jack reveals that he forgave Phyllis ages ago. Considering Summer’s (Hunter King) recent manipulation over the summer to reunite Jack and Phyllis, it’s clear that Jack still has feelings for his ex-wife. While she’s absolutely not going back to Billy, it remains to be seen if Phyllis still has feelings for Jack. There’s also the possibility that she and Nick may find themselves picking up where they left off after their one night of passion. However, Phyllis’ hair is slowly returning to red, which could show where her heart is, or it could merely mean that she’s going auburn again for autumn.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is in danger. After her week-long shoot on location, she’s arrived back in Genoa City to some discomforting phone calls. After 10 in one day where the person only the other end is merely breathing, it’s safe to say Mariah is absolutely freaked out about what’s going on. Sharon isn’t too pleased either, and she’s convinced it’s the blackmailer now threatening her children. However, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) also has some bad men following her, so it’s possible these calls are related to Tessa’s mess.

