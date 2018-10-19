Bella Hadid Channels Her Inner Spice Girl In Latest ’90s Inspired Instagram Post

Bella Hadid is showing her 20.5 million Instagram followers that she definitely has mastered the ’90s girl group look. Bella posted to Instagram on Friday to share a casual shot of her lounging on a luxurious bed. Her hair, which has been partly braided, totally channels the ’90s and perhaps a little Brigitte Bardot from an even earlier era. The supermodel pulls strands of her hair while she pouts for the camera. Her mesmerizing eyes have been perfectly dolled up to look effortlessly cat-eye and fully glamorous. One can’t help but think of the sassy and iconic Spice Girls when looking at Bella’s most recent picture.

The model wears a revealing white crop top and a pair of super high-waisted, very short shorts. The shorts, which look to be navy, perfectly accentuate the model’s famous curves. The crop top hits just below the neck, giving Bella the freedom to move about the bed without a potential fashion accident happening. The crop top has red lettering near the neckline, but from the angle and quality of the shot, it’s a bit hard to read what it might say.

In just under an hour, Bella has already received over 640,000 likes and 7,000 comments. Not surprisingly, considering that the supermodel is one of the most talked about names in fashion at the moment.

Bella captioned the photo “connecting,” which brings back the early technological lingo of the internet decade. The supermodel loves her vintage looks and is constantly channeling other eras to express herself in contemporary fashion. Considering how many have compared Bella to the supermodels of the 1980s and ’90s, it’s unsurprising that she finds inspiration in these specific time periods.

Even her jet-setting looks are iconic. Bella shared an image of her at the Newark Liberty International airport, and fans went crazy over the model’s outfit. She looked effortlessly casual and chic in a plaid crop top and high-waisted, light-wash jeans. The statement belt and skinny shades certainly helped to push the aesthetic of the outfit even further. Bella is never basic, and she makes sure that her Instagram followers are well aware of her sense of style.

Bella also loves to wear simple, classic pieces. The dress which she wore to her recent birthday party was elegant and understated. The model proved that she doesn’t need a million accessories or totally crazy clothes to make sure that she’s the center of attention.

In photos which she shared of the event, she posed with her boyfriend The Weeknd while grinning. Bella’s simple hairstyle and timeless accessories only further enhanced the idea that the model is truly beyond compare.