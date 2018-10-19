Hillary Clinton’s Former Adviser Believes She May Run In 2020, Thinks She Has The Best Chance To Beat Trump

A former Clinton adviser thinks that Hillary might be eyeing another run for office in 2020 according to a recent Politico interview.

A bunch of names have been floated since the Trump administration took power as possible Democratic challengers for the 2020 election.

Some think Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders would be the best choice, some believe in the progressive politics of some like Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren might win out, many are looking to go back to the Obama days with former Vice-President Joe Biden and many are clamoring for new, younger faces to come into the picture like New Jersey Senator Corey Booker or California Senator Kamala Harris.

According to Philippe Reines, a staffer who worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2002 campaign and as her senior advisor at the State Department, Clinton might be a factor once again come 2020.

He told Politico that he believes the parties best hope of beating Trump in 2020 is another Hillary Clinton run, saying she was the only Democrat with “anywhere near a base of 32 million people.”

He added that the party would be shortsighted to dismiss her after her previous failed runs because she’s “smarter” and “tougher” than most, and she “could raise money easier than most.”

He’s not basing these comments on just his personal feelings either, telling Politico that the chances of Clinton running again are “not zero.”

“It’s somewhere between highly unlikely and zero,” Reines said, “but it’s not zero.”

Brad Barket / Getty Images for Ozy Media

Despite what Reines said, a recent CNN poll shows that Clinton isn’t on people’s radar for another potential run.

That poll put former Obama-era Vice President Joe Biden as the most popular choice to win the nomination, with about a third of poll responders thinking he’s the best choice.

In fact, Biden has consistently polled ahead of most other Democrats and has even polled ahead of President Trump for a potential 2020 showdown.

Recent polling put Biden a full 7 points ahead of Trump in a hypothetical 2020 matchup according to The Hill.

Despite the numbers, the President told CBS’s Jeff Glor that he would love a chance to face Biden for the 2020 race, calling him his “dream” opponent.

“I dream about Biden. That’s a dream,” Trump said. “Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than 1 percent, and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I’d love to have it be Biden.”

Senator Sanders came in at 13 percent, Senator Harris got 9 percent, followed by Booker at 5 percent.

The possibility of Clinton making a third run has certainly caught the attention of some members of the Trump administration.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders retweeted an article about the possibility of a third run, mockingly writing, “Christmas coming early this year?” for her 3.38 million followers.