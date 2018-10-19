‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Have Ideas On Bad Blood Between Rey And Arturo

On The Young and the Restless, the Rosales brothers, Rey and Arturo, have some bad blood between them, but for now, nobody, except perhaps Lola, knows why.

The Inquisitr‘s Y&R recap for Friday shows that Nick (Joshua Morrow) asked his sister Abby (Melissa Ordway) to find out what is going on between her boyfriend Arturo (Jason Canela) and his brother Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Nick doesn’t like how close Rey and his ex-fiance Sharon (Sharon Case) have become over the weeks since their failed wedding, and Nick knows there’s some bad blood between the brothers, which he hopes can help him win Sharon back and keep her out of Rey’s clutches.

For now, there hasn’t been much explanation for what happened to cause the brothers’ intense dislike of each other. However, one fan on Twitter posited an interesting theory. User Taylor Marie Sharon tweeted, “I think Arturo slept with Rey wife.” Another viewer chimed in with agreement about that idea over what caused the family rift, which has their sister Lola (Sasha Calle) is caught in the middle.

There could be something to that theory. When Rey arrived in Genoa City, Arturo wouldn’t even speak with him, and they apparently had something huge in their past that caused their issues. Plus, Rey is supposedly estranged from his wife, who’s never appeared on screen, but could arrive any day to provide further details about the Rosales family.

Although, at least some of the vibes have almost made it seem like Rey wants to talk to Arturo, and Arturo is the one who’s been wronged, which doesn’t quite add up for the theory that Arturo slept with Rey’s estranged wife. Of course, going further, it’s possible that Rey married somebody that Arturo loved, which still involves Rey’s strained relationship. At this point, Rey’s marriage appears to be in name only since he’s moved into an apartment above Crimson Lights and has a job with the Genoa City Police Department as a detective.

With some fans already shipping Rey and Sharon, Nick may have his work cut out for him if he finds out that Rey is the person who was wronged in the situation between Arturo and Rey. Nick doesn’t like what he sees growing between Sharon and Rey, and on Friday’s show, he was infuriated hearing Sharon and Rey discuss something intimate like the detective’s new bed, which is mere steps away from Crimson Lights, the coffee shop Sharon owns.

Everybody loves a good relationship name, and Sharon and Rey have a cute one already — “Shey.” However, there’s a wife in the picture somewhere and something that caused bad blood between the brothers. Plus, they have Nick’s interference. It seems like the cards may be stacked against “Shey.”