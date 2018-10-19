‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, October 19 Reveals Thorne & Ridge Team Up To Find Bill

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, October 19 reveals that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) teamed up to find Bill. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) accused Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) of pitting her against Ridge, and Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) paid Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) a visit. In the meantime, a jubilant Pam (Alley Mills) and Charlie (Dick Christie) shared her engagement news at the office, according to She Knows Soaps.

Ridge and Brooke bickered about Bill’s intentions. She told him that Bill was just happy and grateful to have Will (Finnegan George) back in his life, but Ridge felt that Bill was actually after his wife.

Brooke just couldn’t offer Steffy a straightforward apology. When they met up in the design office, Brooke attempted to make peace with Steffy. She said that the kiss that Steffy witnessed between her and Bill was just Bill showing his gratitude. Steffy said that he should have sent a greeting card instead. Brooke felt that Steffy had caused trouble between her and Ridge when she told him what she had seen. Steffy admitted that she could have done things differently. The result, as Brooke pointed out, was that Ridge was angrier at Bill than ever before.

Congratulations are in order for this mom-to-be! Join us in celebrating #BoldandBeautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood who is expecting her first child. ???? pic.twitter.com/W4huXa8WyY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 19, 2018

Pam showed off her ring to everyone at Forrester Creations. They congratulated her, and wished her and Charlie much happiness. Liam and Hope left for an appointment with Dr. Phillips. Ridge came in and ordered Pam to find Bill. She told him that he had gone home. Thorne told Ridge that he would accompany him to Bill’s home.

Bill was at his home and was daydreaming about when he and Brooke were together. Thorne and Ridge arrived on his doorstep, and Bill let them in. He called them “Needle” and “Thread”, a reference to the fact that they’re both “dressmakers” as he often refers to them. Thorne wanted to talk about Will, but according to Bill, Thorne was just the “manny” and had no say in his son’s life. Ridge then said that he used Brooke — and said that he was pursuing her. Bill wanted to know if the Forrester brothers were there to rough him up. Thorne warned him again to stop interfering in their lives, to which Bill retorted, “Or what?” Ridge then declared that he would put a stop to it.

Hope and Liam were at Dr. Phillips’ office. She asked them if they were sure that they wanted to find out the sex of the baby. They debated this for a while, and then let her know that they were ready to find out whether they were expecting a boy or a girl. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.