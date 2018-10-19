Oli Herbert, All That Remains Guitarist, Found Dead In A Pond

The 44-year-old guitarist was found dead in a pond near his home.

Fans and fellow members of metal band All That Remains are in mourning over the death of the group’s guitarist, Oli Herbert. The rocker was found dead in a pond near his Connecticut home. Herbert was only 44 years old.

Members of the local police force were called to Herbert’s home on Wednesday, after the guitarist was reported missing. A search detail for the area around his home was ordered — and it wasn’t long before the body was found in a nearby pond.

TMZ reports that police involved in the case are saying that Herbert’s death does not appear to be suspicious, however, a verified cause of death cannot be released until his autopsy is complete.

The band took to Facebook to confirm the saddening loss of one of their founding members.

“We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away. Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.”

Published two days ago, the Facebook post has been shared over 22,000 times — and has received more than 3,400 comments from fans sending their laments, love, and well wishes for the remaining band members.

How did Oli Herbert die? What was All That Remains guitarist's cause of death? #RIPOliHerbert https://t.co/Q4qlkNuIlE pic.twitter.com/A7jSqPIm0j — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 17, 2018

The singer’s publicist released the following statement to the press on Wednesday, giving what little information they had on the matter. The publicist also asked for people to respect the family’s privacy during this time, Metalhead Zone reports.

“On behalf of Oli’s wife and family I can confirm that Oli Herbert passed away yesterday unexpectedly as a result of an accident which occurred on the property of his home. He was 44 years old. No further details are being released at this time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced once that information is available. The family requests for privacy during this time but does wish to express their appreciation to fans worldwide for the outpouring of condolences,” the statement reads.

Oli’s widow, Beth, also took to Facebook to release a statement following the death of her husband.

Like Oli’s publicist, Beth also requested respect and privacy for his family. She assured his fans that she would provide details as soon as they knew more about the cause of death.

Herbert was one of the original founding members of All That Remains. He started the group with front man and lead singer Phil Labonte in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1998. The band had been making music together for 20 years. All That Remains has released eight successful studio albums, selling more than one million records across the world.

Really shocked to learn of Oli Herbert passing away. AE and ATR toured together years ago and Oli always used to come out and see us play when we came through his area. The nicest guy. The metal community’s lost another great musician way too early. #RIPOliHerbert #AllThatRemains pic.twitter.com/B4CM5pKEbA — Michael Amott (@Michael_Amott) October 17, 2018

The band is scheduled to release their latest album, Victim of the New Disease, on November 9. There is no word yet on whether the release will still remain on track, but some suspect Herbert’s final album will contain some sort of tribute from the rest of the band.