Kendall Jenner Will Strut Her Stuff In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018, Hints Top Designer

Shoe designer Brian Atwood posts on Instagram that the gorgeous model will be walking the runway in this year's event.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion show of 2018 is just around the corner, and a few big-name models have confirmed that they will be strutting down the catwalk while wearing some fierce undergarments and sky-high heels. Fashion Week reports that Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Leomie Anderson, Cindy Bruna, Georgia Fowler, Ming Xi, Grace Elizabeth, Devon Windsor plus more are confirmed to walk in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion event. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner’s fans have been abuzz, wondering if she will be cast in this show. Her casting in the show looks likely to happen if shoe designer Brian Atwood’s recent comments on social media are any indication.

Per Marie Claire, Brian Atwood dropped the huge hint on his @Brian_Atwood Twitter account saying that he couldn’t wait to see the beautiful Kendall Jenner strutting in his shoes at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, which is less than a month away. He also posted the same comments on his brian_atwood Instagram account, along with a photo of a glammed-up and sultry Jenner modeling a flowing blue skirt over colorful undergarments at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016.

Kendall Jenner rocked the Victoria’s Secret runway with brightly-hued ensembles for the first time in 2016, but the following year she didn’t — most likely because of her commitment to the lingerie brand, La Perla.

Designer Brian Atwood also let it slip that Gigi Hadid, who so far has stayed mum on the subject, would also be participating in the Victoria Secret event. He posted a throwback picture of her modeling in the Victoria’s Secret 2016 event on his Instagram account, also. Gigi was a sultry vision during the 2016 show when she wore black angel wings teamed with eye-popping black undergarments and matching peek-a-boo boots.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

So far, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Gigi Hadid are not officially a part of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and neither supermodel nor representatives of VS have commented, according to Teen Vogue. Even if they don’t, there are several long-time and new models modeling sexy lingerie and brilliant outfits that are sure to keep things exciting.

The event will also see a few first-time happenings such as Kelsey Merritt, who is the first Filipino model walking the catwalk in the history of the popular event. Winnie Harlow will also be the first model with vitiligo to walk in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

This year’s Victoria Secret Fashion Show will also see the retirement of veteran Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio. After 17 years of modeling in the event, the lovely Alessandra let her fans know on Instagram that she was hanging up her wings for good and would not be walking this year.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be held this year in Manhattan on November 8. Last year, it was held in Shanghai, China. The year prior, it was held in Paris, France. The show’s reps haven’t announced an official time it will air, but it will be pre-recorded next month and broadcast on CBS.