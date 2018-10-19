Former NFL Player Rae Carruth To Be Released From Prison Monday After The Murder Of His Girlfriend

The former Carolina Panther hopes to gain custody of the child that his girlfriend was pregnant with at the time of her death.

After 19 years in prison, former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth is being freed from prison, WSOCTV is reporting. Carruth was sentenced to jail after allegedly helping to plan the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams. Carruth denied his involvement in her death, but two other men sentenced for the death testified that Carruth had specifically hired them to kill her.

Adams was shot four times while driving on November 4, 1999. She managed to tell a 911 operator that she spotted her boyfriend, Carruth, in the car in front of her. She ended up passing away four weeks later. Fortunately, her baby survived. The baby, Chancellor Lee, is now no longer a baby — he’s almost 19-years-old. He is still cared for by his grandmother, Saundra Adams.

Chancellor lives with cerebral palsy due to the trauma surrounding his birth and the lack of oxygen that he received. According to ESPN, Carruth has said that he wants to eventually gain custody of Chancellor — even though the reason that he allegedly had Adams killed in the first place was because he didn’t want to pay child support. Carruth wrote a 15-page letter to Saundra, who has raised Chancellor since he was a baby.

“I’m apologizing for the loss of her daughter. I’m apologizing for the impairment of my son,” Carruth said. “I feel responsible for everything that happened. And I just want her to know that truly I am sorry for everything.”

Saundra says that while she has worked on forgiving Carruth, there is absolutely no way that he will get custody of Chancellor.

“Chancellor will be raised either by me or, after I’m gone, by someone else who loves him and who knows him,” she said. “He will never be raised by a stranger — someone he doesn’t know and who tried to kill him.”

On October 22, Carruth will be a free man. He will be allowed to leave Sampson Correctional Facility in Clinton, North Carolina. He recently spoke to WSOCTV anchor Erica Bryant over the phone and revealed that he had some reservations about life on the outside.

“I’m excited about just being out of here. I’m nervous just about how I’ll be received by the public,” said Carruth. “I still have to work. I still have to live. I have to exist out there and it just seems like there is so much hate and negativity toward me.”

Despite the public’s perception of him, Carruth is still planning to fight for Chancellor upon release.