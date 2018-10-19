Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Long Toned Legs In Australia While Missing Out On BFF Karlie Kloss’s Wedding

Taylor Swift is the reigning queen of candids, Instagram, and now early voting. When she took to Instagram Friday to share a photo of her rocking out at Optus Stadium in Perth Australia, many fans were able to connect the dots and deduce that the superstar wasn’t able to make it to supermodel BFF Karlie Kloss’s wedding. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Taylor Swift has been busy touring the world for her Reputation tour which is one of her biggest yet.

Fans of Taylor and Karlie are heartbroken over the fact Taylor wasn’t able to attend Karlie’s wedding. However, the bond between the two girls is strong (as showcased by their frequent support of each other on social media). Karlie probably understood and there’s no doubt that the pair will celebrate the next time they’re reunited.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss made their friendship totally official back during Karlie’s Victoria Secret Fashion Show days. The former VS angel walked hand-in-hand with Taylor during the finale of the 2014 show, as reported by Billboard. The two started their friendship over a few tweets and the rest is history.

The photo that Taylor shared with her 112 million followers was a classic for the singer. Taylor grins as she performs for another sold-out crowd on her tour. She holds a guitar and looks absolutely giddy during the moment. In another photo, Taylor struts her stuff on the dance floor for another number. Her legs are as long as ever and it looks like the star has been keeping up with all the demands of touring.

Taylor Swift is still urging fans of hers to vote in the midterm elections if they are in The United States. On Taylor’s story, she posted even more photos about voting, including one snapshot of a lucky fan who was a first-time voter according to Taylor. The singer has also shared posts on her actual Instagram feed regarding the importance of voting. The normally apolitical Taylor took a stand against Marsha Blackburn, a politician who is running for Senate in Tennessee. Taylor explained her apprehension about the candidate and urged others to do their own research moving forward before voting,

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. “

As election day nears, it seems that Taylor is holding her ground even while on the opposite side of the planet.