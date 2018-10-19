Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Soul In Emotional Post Featuring Kris Jenner & Baby True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian definitely has a sweet spot for those that she loves. Still, when she took to Instagram on Friday morning to thank Kris Jenner for all that she’s done, fans were still pleasantly surprised by the emotion present in the picture.

Khloe, Kris, and True pose on a fuzzy blanket in a yard. All three girls are wearing blue, and a cake sits in front of them. From Khloe’s Instagram story, it looks like the Kardashian family was attending a family gathering. Scott Disick — Kourtney Kardashian’s ex — made an appearance and posed with one of his children for a sweet photo. Since Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours, fans may want to pop over to Khloe’s Instagram account to see the precious photos before they are lost.

In Khloe’s most recent post, Kris Jenner holds baby True and smiles as her daughter sits next to her. In the caption, Khloe writes about the love, respect, and appreciation that she feels for her mother. “If I could,” she writes, “I would choose you a million times!!” The sentiment is certainly lovely. While Kris and Khloe constantly bicker on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it’s obvious that there is a lot of love between the two women. After all, who doesn’t argue with family?

Khloe wore her hair long, blonde, and straight for the event — while Kris rocked her signature dark pixie cut. The family resemblance was clear as both women shared a heartwarming smile with the camera. Baby True Thompson, who looked adorable in a tutu, tries her best to stand up with the help of Kris.

Khloe even poked fun at her mother in her caption, which perfectly summed up the pair’s relationship. She acknowledged that her mother constantly puts others ahead of herself — except for when it comes to “paid Instagram posts”. Khloe joked that she “ain’t mad” for her mother’s money-earning schemes.

It seems that Khloe has a newfound appreciation for her mother following the birth of her own daughter, True. The star explained that her mother has given all of her children “mommy-hood” cheat codes. It seems to be true. Out of Kris’ six children, five of them are now parents — while four of those five are mothers themselves. Kendall Jenner is the only one of the Kardashian slash Jenner clan to not be a parent, and it definitely looks like the supermodel isn’t in any rush to join her sisters in their undertaking.

Khloe welcomed baby True back in April, sharing the love with basketball star Tristan Thompson. The star often expressed her desire to be a mother on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and fans were joyous to see Khloe’s dream come true.