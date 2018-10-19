‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Kyle And Dina Uncover A Secret!

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, October 19 brings a shocking find at Jabot, a surprising new email message for the four women hiding J.T.’s murder, and a strange request from Nick.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) argued at the Abbott mansion. Dina (Marla Adams) wondered why Ashley upset that young girl when Abby left. A confused Dina didn’t want Ashley to go upstairs to gather her belongings, and when Ashley came back down, Dina thought Ashley was trying to steal from the Abbotts. At that, Ashley snapped at her mother, and Dina looked through old pictures recalling good memories. Angry, Ashley also threw the bad memories in Dina’s face, and she left.

Later Kyle (Michael Mealor) came in, and his grandmother was anxiously looking for something. Kyle figured out that Dina was looking for something at Jabot, and he drove her there so that they could look. Later, at Jabot, Dina told Kyle that she was looking for a safe located behind some paneling. He found it, and then Dina remembered the combination. Kyle opened the safe, and Dina clapped in happiness that she’d remembered correctly.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discussed how they handled the blackmailer. Victoria felt Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) standing up to them was a great move — and then she asked Sharon about Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Nick (Joshua Morrow) arrived, and Sharon asked about Christian. Then, she told Nick that while she wanted to remain in Christian’s life, she had no intention of staying in his. Rey showed up, and while Nick wasn’t too happy about it, Sharon and Rey discussed Rey’s new bed.

Later, at work, Sharon gave Rey brand new sheets to go along with his new bed. Sharon also opened up to Rey about losing Cassie (Camryn Grimes).

Victoria and Ashley compared awful families, and Victoria suggested that the Abbotts dress up as the Newmans for Halloween. Later, Sharon barged into Victoria’s office at Newman Enterprises — and told Victoria to look at her email. The email in question had a subject line which read, “We’re Not Through.” Inside the message, the blackmailer had attached a photo of where the women buried J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and warned that the police would find out what’s buried there if they don’t pay the rest of the money. Nikki and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) received the same message.

Finally, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Arturo (Jason Canela) discussed Summer (Hunter King) breaking up her date with Kyle. Arturo told his sister how Summer once came on to him, too. Then, Abby complained that she hates her family. Later, at Dark Horse, Nick asked Abby to get some dirt on Rey from Arturo — and she reluctantly agreed.