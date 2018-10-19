‘Halloween’ Billboards Transformed Into Attack On Maxine Waters By Conservative Street Artist

Conservative street artist Sabo hijacked a Hollywood billboard to swap out the head of the fictional serial killer Michael Myers with that of California congressperson Maxine Waters. The massive billboard on Pico Boulevard in West Hollywood was originally put in place to advertise the 2018 Halloween movie, which debuted on October 19. Now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, the billboard features a knife-wielding Waters with the hashtag “uncivil democrats.”

The Halloween movie is a sequel to the original 1978 film directed by John Carpenter. The billboard originally featured a mask-clad Myers in his signature jumpsuit raising a large knife. Now, the billboard remains intact, but instead of Myers, the body is topped with the head of Maxine Waters.

Waters has taken criticism for her fiery comments at political rallies.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said at one rally.

Earlier this month, Waters took on President Donald Trump, saying that his and Senator Mitch McConnell’s rhetoric is “ridiculous,” and defending protesters on the left. After McConnell supported the Brett Kavanagh nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court by calling protests at the capitol “assault” on the nominee, Waters shot back that the country was built on this kind of peaceful protest.

“As a matter of fact, this country is past due for the kind of protest that we have seen women do in the last few days as we have gone through the information process of Kavanaugh,” Waters said. “It is time for women to say, ‘We are tired of being disrespected.'”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) went off and exposed Trump as leading the mob that is trying to silence the non-violent protests of women in the United States. https://t.co/Balg9sFk2Y pic.twitter.com/OqVeBNQhqY — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 10, 2018

“This sexual assault that so many have gotten away with for so long is over,” the Democratic politician added. “The Me Too movement has gotten us started, the marches that we’ve been doing. We’re not going to back down. You’re not going to intimidate us, you’re not gonna frighten us.”

Trump has frequently attacked Waters at rallies and public events. He often calls her a “low IQ individual,” and “crazy.” He has also said that he believes her behavior will cause people to “flee the Democrats.”

Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party. Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

The California representative received death threats, one of which forced her to cancel two political events, in the days following her call for people to confront Trump cabinet members in public areas.

Waters’ opponent in the mid-term elections, Omar Navarro, used the billboard as a rallying call for his followers.