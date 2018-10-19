Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner Tie The Knot

The ceremony took place Thursday night in New York

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are married, People reported.

The couple held a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York Thursday evening. Less than 80 people were in attendance, People reported, but the couple plans to host a larger celebration in the spring.

“The wedding was intimate and moving,” an attendee told People. “The couple was beaming with happiness.”

Kloss shared the news to her 7.7 million followers on Instagram with a photo of herself in her wedding dress, smiling with her new husband. It was captioned with “10.18.2018,” the date of the ceremony, followed by a red heart emoji.

The bride wore a custom Dior gown that People reported was designed by the label’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who is the label’s first female creative director in its entire history.

The lace wedding gown featured an illusion-style V-neckline and long sleeves, both made of sheer lace, a full skirt, and a billowy train. She wore a long cathedral-style veil and accessorized with diamond studs, a simple necklace and her high-carat cushion cut diamond engagement ring.

According to the Daily Mail, wedding guests included Kloss’s three sisters, Kimberly, Kariann, and Kristine, as well as her parents Tracy and Kurt. Kushner’s sisters, Dara and Nicole, and his parents Charles and Seryle were also in attendance. His older brother Jared was there as well and was accompanied by his wife Ivanka Trump and their three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore. Like Ivanka, Kloss reportedly converted to Judaism before the ceremony.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, long time pal Taylor Swift was not in attendance at the wedding due to a four-city tour in Australia that would keep her there through November. The two were rumored to be feuding until Kloss confirmed they were “still really good friends” during a 73 Questions segment with Vogue.

The couple announced their engagement in July after Kushner, a tech investor, proposed a few weeks during a romantic weekend in upstate New York, People previously reported. Kloss confirmed the engagement with an Instagram post of her with her new fiancé.

“I love you more than I have words to express,” she captioned the photo. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Kushner also celebrated the engagement on Instagram with a photo of Kloss simply captioned “fiancée ❤️.”

Kushner and Kloss had been dating for six years before their engagement this summer. The pair met at a dinner party in 2012.