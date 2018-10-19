Chris Pine Discusses Full Frontal Scene In ‘Outlaw King’ & Double Standard On Nudity

The actor thinks there is a difference between how male and female nude scenes are discussed.

Chris Pine said he got a taste of how women feel being objectified every day, reports ET Online. After baring it all in his new film Outlaw King, Pine was talked about frequently in the press and recently recalled the unique experience on The Graham Norton Show.

“I bear the ‘full monty’ and it got a lot of attention,” Pine said of a scene in his new movie.

“I thought the witty reviews were brilliant, but what did strike me most is that Florence Pugh bares everything too and no one commented.”

Pine thinks the difference in discussion between him and his female costar is interesting since they both committed to their roles by going nude.

“I am not sure what that means,” he said of his nudity being more press-worthy.

“Either people think they can’t comment or everyone expects women to get naked. Either way, it’s double standards.”

Pine has spoken about sexism in Hollywood before, discussing the objectification he faced when starring in the 2017 film Wonder Woman alongside Gal Gadot. This movie was noted for subverting a common superhero movie stereotype by making the female the savior, while Pine was the eye-candy on the hero’s arm.

Revenge tears at the soul. But it can also be a weapon. #ChrisPine and @DavidhMackenzie reteam in #OutlawKing. Coming to @Netflix and select theaters in November. pic.twitter.com/immU50Dm8s — Outlaw King (@OutlawKing) August 20, 2018

“It was fun to be objectified for a day,” he said of his role.

“I was thinking this happens to women so, so much, it’s about time. While that was fun, I think it’s the most compassionate I’ve felt toward women on what they may feel being sidelined or made to feel less important.”

According to ET Online, nudity wasn’t the only sacrifice he had to make for his new role. The normally clean-shaven Pine had to grow a bushy beard for the film that takes place in the 14th century, in which he portrays historical figure Robert the Bruce, a Scottish rebel. (It’s a grey beard at that, and according to People the actor refuses to dye it in an attempt to look younger.) It was also a very physically taxing role that required he kept in tip-top shape and wear very heavy armor.

Still, Pine definitely felt the hard work was worth it, and even stated that the buzz around his nude scene was actually “pretty cool.” The Netflix drama has yet to make its debut, but those who got to view the movie early have praised Pine for his performance. It will be released for everyone to view on November 9.