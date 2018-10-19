David Beckham Calls Marriage To Victoria ‘Complicated,’ Per ‘Radar Online’

Superstar athlete David Beckham recently revealed that his marriage to designer wife and former Spice Girl Victoria has gotten “complicated,” according to Radar Online.

“To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” the former soccer star said during an appearance on the Australian TV show The Sunday Project.

“It becomes a little more complicated.”

The couple, who have been wed for 19 years, has always been open about how challenging marriage can be when both parents are busy with their respective careers and the stresses that ensue to make sure their children are also attended to and given the time they need to grow up in a loving home.

The couple recently weathered allegations that the former soccer superstar was cheating on his wife, prompting the duo to reflect on just how much gossip surrounding their union they could ignore and which to address.

Radar also reported that another sticking point between the two is where they should call their true home.

David Beckham called his marriage to Victoria "hard work." https://t.co/5dfqg2I5yB — Radar Online (@radar_online) October 18, 2018

Reportedly Victoria Beckham wants to remain in her native England while David Beckham would love to permanently move to the United States, where he has several profitable businesses.

David Beckham has admitted that all the confusion has taken its toll on him, his wife, and their four children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, 7.

“Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference,” he stated, as reported by Radar. “I’ve noticed that with my children.”

Victoria Beckham had to address the rumors regarding her marriage to her children directly in September when they learned of the gossip surrounding their parents’ marriage.

A source close to the couple told Radar, “Both David and Victoria are very transparent with the kids to ensure they hear things directly from them – and not from the playground. After the latest furor, they once again took the decision to be open and honest with them, reassuring them Daddy is not a cheat.”

Victoria Beckham revealed in a British Vogue interview in September of this year that she was used to ignoring made up stories about her marriage to her handsome husband. She said that people have always made things up about her relationship for the better part of 20 years and they were “used to ignoring the nonsense.”

However, she did clarify that the rumors of infidelity on David’s part were what gave her pause, noting that rumors such as those have a wider effect on the people surrounding the couple, including their children.