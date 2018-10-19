Zach Kincaid, Husband Of Pregnant Woman Killed By Drunk Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Pictures Of Her Funeral

“A drunk driver speeding down a two-lane highway at 85+ mph in the wrong lane around a blind corner destroyed my family.

Zach Kincaid, the husband of Krystil Kincaid, who along with her unborn daughter was killed by a drunk driver, shared heartbreaking photos of the funeral of the two.

As People reports, back in September, Krystil, who was pregnant with unborn daughter Avalynn, was driving down a California highway when a drunk driver, going the wrong way down the highway, plowed head-on into Krystil’s vehicle.

Zach was on the phone with Krystil when the accident occurred, and sources say that he heard his wife scream. When police arrived, part of the vehicle was on fire. Krystil was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and both she and the unborn baby were place on life support. Unfortunately, they both died the next day.

In a series of Facebook posts, Zach shared pictures of his remaining four children, three of whom he shared with Krystil, saying goodbye to their mother and sister. So heartbreaking are the photos that they won’t be embedded in this article, but you can see them in this Facebook post.

One photo shows the woman being laid to rest with her unborn daughter lying atop her chest. Another shows one of the Kincaid children, eyes red from tears, standing next to the casket. Another shows Kincaid holding the lifeless body of his daughter who was never born.

"I saw arrogance, I saw no remorse, I heard blame passed," said Zach Kincaid. "He didn't even go over there & try to open the door. He didn't go over there & apologize." "They (4 children) were told that they don't have a mom, or a baby sister, anymore."

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Zach said he posted the pictures of the funeral publicly so that everyone can see the devastation wrought by drunk driving.

“I put those pictures up so everyone can see the nightmare that I’m living and my kids are living every day for the rest of our lives.”

As for the alleged drunk driver, he has been identified as professional boxer Marcos Forestal, 28. Witnesses say they say saw Forestal walking around in a daze after the crash. Forestal, for his part, live-streamed the aftermath of the crash to his personal Facebook account; that video has since been deleted.

Forestal is facing ten years behind bars for this crime, a sentence that Kincaid considers a grave injustice.

“The max sentence for killing my wife and daughter is 10 years max. The state of California doesn’t think there was intent, but I know driving recklessly in that manner, he didn’t intend anything good… my daughter’s due date was October 9th, a 36 week old fully developed baby isn’t considered a person in the state of California.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account set up to help the family in the wake of Krystil’s death has raised just under $57,000, as of this writing.