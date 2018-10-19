Emily Ratajkowski Displays Busty Chest In Tiny Polka Dot Bikini In Throwback Greece Photo

Model Emily Ratajkowski is reminiscing about her trip to Mykonos, Greece, as she posts several throwback photos and videos on Instagram. The most recent snap features her dressed in a tiny polka dot bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

Ratajkowski is pictured from the waist up sitting at a table in front of the turquoise ocean wearing a navy bikini top spotted with white polka dots. The material barely covers her breasts, revealing plenty of side boob and cleavage. She has her long, brown silky hair pinned back into two buns at the base of her neck as she shoots a sultry look towards the camera. She added a simple gold necklace and hoop earrings to the beach outfit, with a touch of dark eyeliner and lipgloss. She holds up a glass of white wine in one hand and an oyster in another.

Ratajkowski captioned the photo, “Just reminiscing,” followed by an emoji of the Greek flag. As usual, her fans left her comments complimenting her stunning figure and telling her how much they love her.

This past summer, the model vacationed with fellow models Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss on the gorgeous island of Mykonos, reported Elle at the time. All three of their social media accounts were filled with photos from the trip, featuring them in tiny bikinis at the beach, enjoying nights out, and dining on fresh seafood and wine.

Back in July while on the island, Ratajkowski posted a photo from the same day that features her entire sculpted and tanned body in the polka dot bikini. While cruising around on a boat, the photo captures the model kneeling on one of the seats, with one hip cocked to the side and fans get an even better view of her busty chest, toned abdomen, and sculpted thighs. The photo earned over 1.5 million likes at the time as fans left comments gushing over her flawless figure.

On Friday, Ratajkowski wished her good friend, who goes by the name of tremendy on Instagram, a happy birthday by posting yet another throwback video from her Greece trip, reported the Inquisitr. In the video, the two friends danced to Rihanna’s song “Consideration” while on a boat. Ratajkowski, dressed in the same dark blue polka dot bikini as in the previous photos and her friend, wearing a light green bathing suit, looked like they were having an amazing time as they boogied to the song and erupted in giggles.

The model also left a sweet caption on the post that read, “Happy birthday to my absolutely incredible friend @tremendy. I love you!”