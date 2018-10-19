Rachel Platten Reveals Sex Of Her Baby During ‘Good Morning America’ Interview

Singer Rachel Platten performed on Good Morning America and took the opportunity to reveal the sex of her first child to the world. The 37-year-old “Fight Song” singer, who announced her pregnancy in July, joyfully declared “I’m having a girl,” while plucking a pink onesie from her hosts.

“That’s it, that’s the gender reveal,” she laughed.

The mother-to-be announced that she was pregnant with a post on Instagram in July.

“This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes…. I am pregnant!! I can’t believe I’m finally typing these words,” she wrote.

The Emmy Award-winning singer and songwriter is married to Kevil Lazan, a lawyer and founder of The Gables, a cafe in Santa Monica.

“The truth is, I am overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness about our baby. It’s a total miracle that I’m growing a human and my husband and I couldn’t be more thrilled,” she continued in her Instagram post.

After revealing that she was having a girl, Platten then went on to debut a new song called “You Belong,” which she wrote for her daughter.

“It was written just for us and I never intended for the world to hear it because it felt so personal. But sometimes that’s exactly the art that craves other ears,” she wrote about the song.

The video opens with footage of Platten hearing her baby’s heartbeat for the first time and shows the joys and challenges Platten has experienced while pregnant.

Platten first found fame with the song “Fight Song,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard charts. The song is about her battle with insecurity and depression and resulted in her signing with Columbia Records. The song appears on the 2015 album of the same name.

JUST IN: IT'S A GIRL! @RachelPlatten reveals she's having a baby girl!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IqUiRltjSe — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 19, 2018

Platten, who is now in her third trimester, has kept fans updated on her pregnancy through social media. She has talked about her morning sickness, which the singer said made her exhausted and nauseated. She has also been open about body image and feeling sexy while “growing someone else.”

On October 2, Platten took to Instagram to talk about her pregnancy.

“My innie is an outie, my ribs hurt, my tits hurt, my butt hurts, my everything hurts. But I feel my baby so much more present lately and we meditate together in the am and it’s such an amazing connection,” she said.

Pregnancy hasn’t slowed Platten down. In addition to writing and releasing new music, she has continued to perform her music on stage.