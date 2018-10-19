Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She Beat Cancer On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has announced that she beat cancer during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, October 18.

The 57-year-old actress was pleased to reveal that she has successfully fought the illness as she stopped to chat with host Jimmy Kimmel. Last night’s appearance was her first national television interview since completing her chemotherapy treatment for Stage 2 breast cancer, as reported by Hollywood Life. When asked by Kimmel if the cancer was “beaten” and “gone,” Louis-Dreyfus happily exclaimed “Yes!”.

The Seinfeld star, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, also told the talk show host the reason why it was important to her to be honest about her illness with her fans on social media.

“I think it’s an important conversation to have about health and health care. I very much considered the notion that as someone battling this disease, the idea that I might not have health insurance, which I do thanks to my great union, is completely terrifying,” she said. She added:

“Health care should be for all.”

The actress had to take a break from shooting her multi-award winning show Veep after being diagnosed, but she had returned to filming the series last August. She also revealed that she never thought she would have to stop shooting the TV show despite her health issues, but that she ended up getting “too ill” to handle both things at the same time.

“Originally, I had this idea, well, we’ll shoot in between my chemo treatments. We could do that. Chemotherapy. What? That’s what sick people get. The whole thing was so astounding. I thought I could muscle through it, and to a certain extent, I did, because we did have table reads of scripts every three weeks,” she told the Washington Post in an interview published shortly before her Jimmy Kimmel appearance.

“But I got really ill, so I couldn’t have ever shot anything during that period of time.”

Her role as Vice President Selina Meyers in the hit HBO show has already won her an impressive nine Emmys so far. The actress opened up to Kimmel, saying that she’s feeling “bittersweet” about the fact that there are only three episodes left to shoot.

Aside from that, Louis-Dreyfus has been staying busy even while away from the public eye — particularly with her organization Multiply Your Vote, which gets volunteers to raise awareness about the importance of voting. So far, she has enlisted almost 10,000 volunteers ahead of the midterm elections on November 6.