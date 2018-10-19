Missing Teen Jayme Closs Believed To Still Be Alive, Federal Authorities Say

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said there is currently a "100 percent expectation that she's alive."

Radar Online is reporting that 13-year-old missing girl Jayme Closs is believed to still be alive after her parents were found dead on October 15. The FBI has revealed to the press that someone shot and killed James Closs and Denise Closs of Barron, Wisconsin before kidnapping their daughter. According to CNN, a phone call was made around 1 a.m. on Monday morning with no one speaking on the other line, but a “disturbance” was heard in the background. Police arrived in less than four minutes, but by that point, Jayme and her captor were gone. No weapons were found at the scene of the crime and no cars were spotted in the area. The attacks were officially ruled a homicide.

“We believe Jayme was in the home at the time of the homicides and we believe she’s still in danger,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald was quoted as saying. He also noted that there is a “100 percent expectation that she’s alive.”

Another unknown source close to the investigation said that the capture of the young girl was planned. The anonymous person also sent a warning to the perpetrator out via the media to return the girl, as officials will do anything in their power to save her.

A Wisconsin community is in shock after James and Denise Closs were found dead by police officers who received a call from a cellphone within the home. The Closses’ daughter, 13-year-old Jayme, is missing and considered endangered. https://t.co/WaClChA59d pic.twitter.com/9FO7pkBJGn — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 17, 2018

“This wasn’t random,” the source shared.

“Someone had the specific intent to take Jayme by any means necessary, murdering her parents in the process. For the perpetrator, turn yourself in now. Every second you are out there you are only making this worse for yourself, and worse for this child. This is now a double homicide and abduction case. Local, state and federal authorities will not give up until we solve this case.”

The FBI believes Jayme is possibly in another state, but are still asking for the public’s help in looking for evidence in Wisconsin. A Facebook post was made the morning of October 19 requesting that volunteers meet up at the intersection of State Highway 8 and 16th Street at 2:00 p.m. The post advised that people wear proper active footwear to be able to help in the search.

An earlier report that the public should be on the lookout for a black Ford Explorer in Miami, Florida ended up being a false tip. Anyone with any tips aisadvised to call 1-855-744-3879 to report information.