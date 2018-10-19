Mueller Supporters, Trump Critics In For A Disappointment: No Evidence Of Collusion, ‘Politico’ Reports

Citing defense lawyers working on Mueller's Russia probe and more than 15 former government officials, 'Politico' reveals that Robert Mueller's team has failed to produce any evidence of collusion.

After two years of extensive news coverage depicting an elaborate conspiracy and coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, Robert Mueller’s investigation has amounted to nothing, Politico reports.

Citing defense lawyers working on Mueller’s Russia probe and more than 15 former government officials, Politico reveals that Robert Mueller’s team has failed to produce any evidence of collusion. Mueller supporters and Trump critics, the outlet notes, are in for a major disappointment.

What’s more, the special counsel’s findings – or lack thereof – may never even be made available to the public.

“That’s just the way this works. Mueller is a criminal investigator. He’s not government oversight, and he’s not a historian,” John Q. Barrett, a former associate counsel who worked under independent counsel Lawrence Walsh explained.

“I’m sure he [Mueller] is determined to get back to the rest of his life,” Barrett added.

It remains unclear when Mueller will publish his final report, and he is under no pressure to complete his work, but several of Politico‘s sources claim that head of special counsel and his team are looking forward to finally wrapping the investigation up.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen both pleaded guilty to charges unrelated to alleged coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign this summer, but their guilty pleas could delay the conclusion of Mueller’s Russia probe.

The impending indictment of longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone and the effort to arrange a Mueller-Trump sit-down could also prolong the investigation, according to Politico.

An experienced operative, Robert Mueller will not rush the investigation however, according to Paul McNulty president of Grove City College in western Pennsylvania, and head of special counsel investigation will not “cut some corner just to be done.”

President Trump’s critics have spent the past 17 months waiting for the special counsel’s final report. They may be in for a disappointment. https://t.co/UkifeDrwXn — POLITICO (@politico) October 19, 2018

Furthemore, according to the same publication, Mueller’s team has failed to provide evidence of obstruction of justice, which could further frustrate Trump critics.

The American public “shouldn’t expect a comprehensive and presidency-wrecking account of Kremlin meddling and alleged obstruction of justice by Trump,” Politico concluded.

Pulitzer-prize winning journalist and author of Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward, among others, predicted that Robert Mueller will find no evidence of collusion, claiming to not have seen any himself, according to RealClearPolitics.

Woodward, he claims, has not seen any evidence of obstruction of justice either even though he had “looked for it, looked for it hard.”

For President Trump, who has repeatedly and publicly called Mueller’s Russia probe a witch hunt – often via Twitter – Politico‘s latest report may come at just the right time, ahead of November midterms.