Jamal Khashoggi’s Dismembered Body Parts ‘Packaged,’ Buried At Villa South Of Istanbul MidEast Media Reports

Turkish investigations have zeroed in on the exact spot where Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate, according to a new 'Al Jazeera' report.

Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and Turkish investigators have now zeroed in on what they believe is the exact spot where the brutal murder and mutilation of the 60-year-old Saudi dissident took place, according to a Friday report by the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak. Police probing the October 2 disappearance of the veteran reporter also say they have pinpointed two possible locations where Khashoggi’s dismembered body parts were distributed and buried.

As the Inquisitr reported on Thursday, Turkish investigators concluded that the Saudi death squad responsible for Khashoggi’s slaying may have dumped his body parts in the Belgrad Forest about 12 miles north of the city — after they used surveillance footage to track a mysterious black van that pulls out of the consulate parking lot on October 2.

But according to the London-based publication Middle East Eye, police have now identified a second location where some of Khashoggi’s militated remains may lie. The publication reported on Friday that investigators plan to search a villa or “farmhouse” in a rural area new the seaside city of Yalova, which lies about 55 miles to the south of Istanbul.

The GPS system in the suspicious black van was ripped out and thrown on the street soon after it departed the consulate, sources told Middle East Eye.

Turkish investigators combed the grounds of the Saudi Arabian consulate general’s residence for evidence in the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Khashoggi visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 after officials there notified him that a document he had requested, finalizing his divorce and freeing him to marry his fiancé Hatice Cengiz, was ready for him to pick up. But before entering the consulate, as the Inquisitr reported, he told Cengiz to alert Turkish authorities if it took him too long to return from his errand.

Khashoggi never came out, and according to an Al Jazeera report on Friday, “Turkish investigators were able to locate the exact place within the Saudi consulate where Khashoggi was allegedly killed during their search of the building earlier this week.”

The Yeni Safak report added that investigators believe that Khashoggi was killed within 15 minutes of entering the consulate and that he was immediately dismembered and his various body parts “packaged” before being taken out of the building and disposed of.

Earlier reports noted by The Inquisitr said that the Saudi assassins began to cut up Khashoggi’s body while he was still alive.