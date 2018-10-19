Ashley Graham Says Kendall Jenner Is ‘Lucky’ To Be Able To Cherry Pick Modeling Jobs

The model has definitely not had the same experiences in the industry as Jenner.

Kendall Jenner recently made some controversial statements about her time in the modeling industry, and many fellow models were not happy with her! Plus-size model Ashley Graham was asked about her thoughts on these comments, and she revealed she definitely has not had the same experiences Jenner has, ET Online is reporting.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” Jenner said to Love magazine.

“I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do. More power to ’em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.”

Many models took offense to this statement and took to social media to stand up for the hard work that they do to make their way up in the industry. Jenner later tweeted that she meant her comments to be “complimentary” and that her “words were twisted.” During Graham’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she was asked about her take on Jenner’s words. She explained that Jenner’s ability to cherry-pick her modeling gigs was not the norm for most models.

“Well, lucky for her! Because I’ve never been… that’s so lucky,” Graham declared. “These t*ts and a** have just had to fight through and break down barriers every day.”

I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable! — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

The voluptuous model has certainly made her mark in an industry that has a lot of focus on appearance and weight. According to People, Graham has started up a new podcast titled Pretty Big Deal, which features an interview with Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian-West on the very first episode. Graham has been a game-changer in the business and has been known to spread body positivity in her interviews and via social media. Andy Cohen even had Graham participate in a segment called “Ashley Graham Spills the Positivi-Tea!” during her appearance on the show. Graham praised Jenner during the segment and noted how the young model was certainly “in the demand.” She was also asked about Jenner’s close friend Gigi Hadid, who Graham described as “the hardest working woman in the game.”

While Jenner may have accidentally alienated other models with her comments, Graham has definitely won over other girls in the business with her compliments and focus on body inclusivity.