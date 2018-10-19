Paris Jackson ‘Talking Marriage’ To Bandmate Gabriel Glenn, Per ‘Radar’

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, reportedly wants to wed her bandmate, Gabriel Glenn, according to Radar Online.

The singer and model is also allegedly looking to tie the knot with or without a prenuptial agreement.

Radar Online reportedly has learned that the 20-year-old daughter of Late King of Pop Michael Jackson and her Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn are “desperately in love” and talking marriage.

“Paris told certain family members that she truly believes that Gabriel is the one and she wants to marry him,” a source close to the Jackson clan allegedly said to Radar.

“She and Gabriel have been going strong for several months and she feels a deep connection with him,” the source continued to the news site.

The insider allegedly also told Radar that the Jackson family wants Paris to sign a prenup to protect her “massive fortune.”

“The family is all very confused at this point,” the insider also remarked.

“One second, she is a lesbian and dating Cara Delevingne. The next second, she is straight and dating her bandmate.”

Allegedly, the Jackson family is worried about the reputation of Glenn, whom they believe is using Jackson’s eldest child for her money per the Radar report.

Apparently, the clan just wants Jackson to be careful as she moves forward with the relationship.

Paris Jackson previously dated rocker Michael Snoddy.

Jackson came out publicly in July of this year after commenting on her Instagram stories that she thought “everyone knew” about her sexuality. She noted to ABC News that she came out when she was 14 and has referred to the community as “my fellow LGBTQ+” on stage. Jackson also spoke about having a crush on girls when she was just 8-years-old.

The singer, model, and artist also clarified that she doesn’t identify with the label of bisexuality.

Jackson has always embraced her artistic side, decorating her body with over 50 different tattoos, nine of them dedicated to her famous father.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Michael Jackson, who famously likened himself to Peter Pan, called his only daughter Tinker Bell. She has the words “Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust” inked near her clavicle. She has an image from the cover of Dangerous on her forearm, the Bad logo on her hand, and the words “Queen of My Heart” in her late father’s handwriting, from a letter he wrote her, on her inner left wrist.

Paris Jackson has two siblings, Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., and Prince Michael Jackson II.