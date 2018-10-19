Bella Hadid Flaunts Some Serious Cleavage While Promoting Her New Line With ‘New Religion’ In L.A.

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently entered into a partnership with denim brand ‘True Religion’ and was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday for the launch of her new line.

During the event, the Victoria’s Secret model was seen wearing a skintight denim top which revealed ample cleavage. She paired it with matching cropped bottoms and finished her look with leopard print pointed-toe heels that she tied up at the ankles.

She also carried a chic leopard print purse to match her shoes. In terms of accessories, Bella kept it simple by wearing large hoop earrings, a few rings and a bracelet.

According to the Daily Mail, True Religion is a 90s brand which has recently made its way back into the fashion industry. As its new brand ambassador, Bella Hadid could be “partly responsible for the label’s recent surge in popularity.”

After the launch, the model took to Instagram and shared her pictures and videos from the event with her fans. The first picture enmassed more than 623,000 likes while the second one was favorited more than 440,000 times, and both the posts received close to 18,00 comments.

In one of the pictures, Bella is seen sitting on the backrest of a sofa in a cross-legged position while flaunting her decolletage. In the second picture, she is seen posing sideways while still sitting on the sofa’s backrest, but this time showcasing her derriere.

Per usual, fans praised Bella for her style and sexiness and posted innumerable heart emojis on her pictures to show their love and appreciation.

“[sic] Literally no one [is] hotter in the entire universe,” one fan commented on Bella’s photograph, while another fan showed his devotion to Bella by calling her his “true religion”.

Commenting on her attire, some fans also called Bella, “the bombshell from the 80s.” Many fans also admired Bella’s heavy-fringe hairdo which gave her a very retro look and augmented her overall attire.

“Literally the only other person I have seen (besides Kiera Knightley) who can pull off bangs,” a fan wrote. “Seriously, you look wonderful!”

While Bella Hadid was the star of the event, other models also attended the launch, including American’s Next Top Model alum Don Walls, actress Nicole Williams, models Asia Bryant and Brittany Hampton, Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi, Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes, and model Jasmine Sanders, to name a few, per the Daily Mail.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

A statement by True Religion regarding the relaunch said that Hadid was “the natural choice to meld the iconic essence of the brand with the modern view of its future,” per an article by WWD, while Hadid said that she enjoyed shooting for the brand’s new campaign.