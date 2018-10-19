Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson, Series Of ‘Tragic Events’ Led To Their Split, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s split was more to do with external issues causing their breakup rather than issues between the singer and Saturday Night Live star themselves reported Us Weekly.

The couple, who came together on the heels of their respective breakups from Cazzie David and Mac Miller, fell in love quickly and became engaged after just four weeks of dating. Although they had real feelings of affection for one another, the couple reportedly could not weather the external tragedies that clouded their relationship.

A source close to Davidson said to Us, “He’s sad. He’s really sad about this split, and he only wishes the best for Ariana, but their relationship was really complicated with the passing of Mac Miller. It put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship.”

The source added that both Grande and Davidson felt they were partially responsible for the end of their relationship.

“Pete loved Ariana and wanted it to work, but they’ve both had such tragic events happen in their lives. And they are young,” claimed the source to Us.

“He’s really broken up about it. … He acts like he’s doing OK, but his friends can tell he’s beating himself up about the breakup.”

Miller died of an apparent drug overdose in September. He and the Sweetener singer dated for two years before she became involved with Davidson.

Soon after Miller’s death, the 25-year-old singer announced she would be taking “some much needed time to heal and mend” as she mourned his loss and continued to heal following the May 2017 terrorist attack that killed 22 people at her Manchester, England, concert.

Davidson has his own health issues. He has been open about his struggle with borderline personality disorder and Crohn’s disease.

Davidson is also taking time out of the public eye, canceling a scheduled comedy performance at Temple University. He will also have a few weeks off from Saturday Night Live as the show will not return with a new episode until Saturday, November 3.

Grande recently announced that she is taking a break from social media in a now-deleted post to her Instagram story on October 16 which read, “time to say bye-bye again to the internet for just a ‘lil bit.”

Davidson has also deleted his social media accounts for the time being. Grande has disabled comments from her Instagram account.

Grande will next be seen in the NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween which will air October 29.