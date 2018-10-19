Britney Spears Flaunts Her Toned Legs As She Poses With Mario Lopez

Britney showed off some serious leg in a skimpy black mini-dress.

Britney Spears was showing off some serious leg as she posed with Extra host and former Saved By The Bell actor Mario Lopez in a new upload posted to her Instagram account this week. Amid a huge announcement about her new Las Vegas show on October 18, the pop superstar showed off her toned stems in a black mini dress as she struck a few poses with her friend.

Spears posted two photos showing her pulling some funny faces with Mario by her side, first feigning shock as she put her hand up over her mouth. The second photo then showed the star with her mouth wide open as she pointed in Mario’s direction.

Both photos of the “Piece of Me” singer showed her sporting a seriously skimpy black mini-dress which featured half a star design on either side of her hips and was filled in with flesh-colored mesh before being outlined with shiny silver material. The short black number also featured a silver tassel that stretched down past her long, toned legs that were on full display during her time in Nevada.

Britney then accessorized her glamorous little black dress with black heels and left her long blonde hair down and straight as she celebrated her very exciting new venture in Sin City.

“It’s always great catching up with @mariolopezextra!” Britney captioned the photo she shared with her more than 21 million followers this week. “Thank you so much for coming out to Vegas and being a part of the #BritneyDomination announcement. You are the best!!”

Lopez also shared some photos with the star on his own Instagram account where he captioned the pictures with one of Britney’s most iconic song titles.

“Oops she did it again! #ItsBritneyB***h #BritneyDomination,” he wrote of Spears.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Britney officially announced that she’ll be heading back to Las Vegas for a new Sin City residency in 2019 which will be titled “Domination.”

The star had a huge parade in the party city to celebrate the news as she confirmed that she’d be moving from her previous Vegas home of Planet Hollywood for a new show at Park MGM which is set to kick off in February. Spears’ previous residency wrapped back in December 2017.

As for Mario’s involvement in Britney’s big announcement, he hosted the big event on the strip as the twosome have actually known each other for several years. Rumors have even swirled that the two have gotten pretty close a few years ago and have a bit of a romantic history.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Us Weekly alleged back in 2014 that the twosome reportedly had a one night stand in 2006 shortly after Spears split from her former husband Kevin Federline.

Per Latin Post, the claims came shortly after Lopez confessed during an appearance on the daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he had had an encounter with a global popstar a few years ago, though, out of respect for his wife Courtney Laine Mazza, he opted not to name names.

“She’s totally cool and she’s knows everything, but out of respect for her and out of respect for this person, you know, I’m a gentleman and I don’t want to drop names,” he said at the time of his wife.