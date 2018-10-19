Australian PM Scott Morrison Reveals Baby Gift He Bought Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, started on their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga on Tuesday morning local time, just hours after they announced that they are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019.

On day four of the tour, the couple were back in Sydney, where they started the day with a trip down to Bondi Beach, where they met with a group called OneWave, who focus on mental health and the importance of being able to speak about mental health issues. After that, they traveled to Mcarthur Girls High School, where they were treated to a dance performance and met with students involved in the “In League In Harmony” project. Harry then climbed the more than 1,300 steps to the summit of the Sydney Harbor Bridge without his wife, who decided to give the outing a skip.

On Friday evening, the couple met with official opposition Bill Shorten and his wife Chloe at Admirality House, before moving next door to Kirribilli House where they met up with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny. According to Honey9, the PM spent the time in between their last meeting finding the perfect gift for the expectant couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a call with Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister of Australia, at Kirribilli House. @PMC_Gov_Au #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/w9mmynSOd8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2018

Morrison wanted to find a gift that would be meaningful and special to the couple and revealed earlier that he and his wife had decided to get Meghan and Harry a copy of the iconic May Gibbs children’s books Snugglepot and Cuddlepie.

“When a young couple is having their first child, I just think that is one of the best things there is. I’m looking forward to congratulating them on that,” Morrison explained, adding that he wouldn’t be able to take credit for the gift, as his wife had thought of it. “Jenny’s really great at buying gifts for kids, it really lights her up. It will be a very happy occasion.”

Morrison joined Harry for his climb of Sydney Harbor Bridge and expressed his wife and daughters’ excitement at the upcoming Invictus Games that start on Saturday local time. Morrison will also be joining Meghan and Harry as they open the games on Saturday at the Sydney Opera House.

“The games are going to be tremendous. It will be a great deal of recognition for all the servicemen and women,” Morrison said. “We watch the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games and there are lots of great stories of courage there, but this is pretty special.”