Eva Longoria Adorably Reads To Her 4-Month-Old Son In Sweet New Photo

Eva posted the cutest new photo with her baby boy.

Eva Longoria is taking on mom duties head on as her baby boy turns 4-months-old. Per People, the former Desperate Housewives actress posted an impossibly cute photo of herself and her son on her Instagram page on October 18 which showed her laying on the bed as she read a story to her baby boy.

The seriously sweet mother/son snap showed little Santiago sitting on his mom’s lap as she read a story to him while spending some time on the set.

Eva, who was keeping things casual with her dark hair tied up in a ponytail while sporting a khaki shirt, navy pants, and athletic outdoor shoes, then captioned the sweet snaps with the words, “Story time with Santi #SetLife #LaCatrina @pattyrodriguez @lil_libros.”

It’s not clear what the star was filming, though it was recently announced that the new mom is taking on the role of Dora’s mom Elena in the upcoming Dora The Explorer movie which is set to hit cinemas in 2019.

The adorable reading picture Eva shared with her millions of fans came shortly before the star gushed over her baby boy in another loving Instagram post where she shared several photos of her seriously cute firstborn in celebration of him turning 4-months-old.

The Over Her Dead Body movie star uploaded three photos of her son Santiago laying on a play mat while wearing a transport inspired onesie.

“My little angel is 4months old today! It’s going by too fast!” Longoria told her 5.8 million followers on the social media site on October 18. “I still look at Santi and wonder how my body created and nourished this little bundle of love!”

Eva then went on to call being a mom “truly a miracle!” before adding in the caption of the photo montage, “From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before. Happy 4month Birthday mi Santi precioso!!!” with an emoji that had hearts for eyes.

Longoria – who welcomed her son Santiago with her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston back in June – has been very open with her fans about her new life as a mom over the past few months as she’s shared various glimpses of her son on social media in photos.

As the Inquisitr shared back in September, one particularly adorable picture uploaded to the actress’s Instagram page showed Eva planting a kiss on Santiago’s cheek as she held him up in a black and white striped onesie.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Eva captioned the picture, which has received more than half a million likes on the social media site over the past few weeks, by writing, “Smooches for Santi.”

Santiago is Longoria’s first child, while her husband Pepe has four children from a previous relationship.