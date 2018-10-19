Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Celebrate One-Year Dating Anniversary

The ABC stars marked a major milestone in their relationship.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are marking a major dating milestone. The Modern Family star and her Bachelor Nation boyfriend just celebrated one year together. The too-cute couple posted to Instagram to document their anniversary milestone.

Hyland, who plays Hailey Dunphy on ABC’s long-running sitcom, recalled that one year ago she “impatiently” asked the ABC reality star when he was going to ask her to be his girlfriend. Hyland joked that she may have “bullied” Adams into being with her. The actress also thanked the Bachelor in Paradise bartender for being the Steve Howey to her Kate Hudson in Bride Wars, a nod to the 2009 romantic comedy movie.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Adams replied to his girlfriend’s post with, “I’ve always thought of us more as a Chandler/Monica situation” adding that everyone’s rooting for them, regardless.

In his own Instagram post, Adams recalled Hyland’s “when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend” moment, revealing that he asked her on the spot and then immediately dropped the L-word. After a 15-minute period of reflection, Hyland reciprocated and the two have been adorably inseparable ever since

You can see Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ sweet anniversary Instagram posts below.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams made their public debut as a couple in October 2017 at a Halloween party. The couple dressed as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things. Adams donned a blonde wig and pink dress to play Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix character.

The two stars moved in together earlier this year, and Adams has not ruled out a future wedding with his brunette beauty—just not a TV one. While it seems the Bachelorette alum could easily get Chris Harrison to officiate his nuptials, Adams told Us Weekly he doesn’t want to marry Hyland in a TV wedding a la The Bachelor because “my family would be involved, and they would ruin the entire experience because they’re crazy.”

While he has no desire for a Bachelor-style wedding, Adams did manage to take his lady love on a dream date worthy of the rose-filled ABC reality show as their romance began to take a serious turn last fall.

To celebrate Hyland’s birthday last November, Adams surprised her with a romantic helicopter ride to Santa Catalina Island, per Us Weekly. The actress gushed about her “really annoyingly cute vomit-worthy videos” of her dream date, telling fans on her Instagram story, “Wells surprised me with a birthday trip. Get out your vom buckets ’cause it’s about to get real in this cute house.”

Nearly one year later, these two are still as cute as ever.