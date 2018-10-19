Here’s The Most Surprising Thing Meghan Markle Said About Being Pregnant

Meghan Markle has said the most surprising thing about being pregnant during her first royal tour alongside husband Prince Harry as the couple tours Australia for 16 days.

As any pregnant woman knows, the joy of carrying a child comes with its own set of unique challenges.

Markle is learning this first-hand as she figures out what works best for her as she copes with the changes this glorious event is doing to her body.

During the fourth day of hers and Prince Harry’s royal tour, the pair visited the famous Bondi Beach in Australia.

As they visited the area, Markle opened up about her pregnancy to local Charlotte Connell, who is also pregnant, and explained that her little one was already keeping her up at night as reported by People Magazine.

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Connell noted, as reported by Sky News.

“She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep,” said Connell of the Duchess.

Markle has been practicing yoga for years. Her mother, Doria Ragland is a yoga instructor in Los Angeles and she has practiced the movements and breathing techniques for many years.

People reported that Markle has always been open about her love for the practice, which uses poses, movements and breathing to help energize and strengthen the body.

“Yoga is my thing,” Meghan once told Best Health Magazine. “My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven.”

“I was very resistant as a kid,” Meghan continued. “But she said, ‘you will find your practice – just give it time.’ In college, I started doing it more regularly.”

Markle and Prince Harry have been touring Australia in preparation for Harry’s Invictus Games, which will land down under beginning October 20 and ending October 27.

The couple has also been championing a cause they both care deeply about, mental health, during their visit.

According to People, the couple was greeted at the beach by Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, founders of OneWave, a community group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and well-being.

The Duke and Duchess took part in a “Fluro Friday” session, where people of all ages share their experiences of mental health issues, in an “anti-bad vibe circle.”

The couple announced their pregnancy via Kensington Palace on October 14.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”