‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, October 18 Has Quinn Seething At Eric

The newly engaged Pam (Alley Mills) and Charlie (Dick Christie) emerged from the kitchen on CBS’s Bold and the Beautiful. Quinn (Rena Sofer) wanted to know why they took so long, and then noticed Pam’s engagement ring. Pam declared that she and Charlie just got engaged, and Quinn and Eric (John McCook) congratulate the couple, according to She Knows Soaps.

Pam said that she wanted to get married in the Forrester mansion underneath her sister Stephanie’s portrait. Quinn pointed out that this would mean that they would need to take down her portrait down to put up Stephanie’s. She also said that Stephanie was the true matriarch of the Forrester dynasty. From the onset, it seemed as if Quinn was not thrilled about Pam getting married in her house but Pam said that there was so much history in the place. Soap Central points out that Quinn suggested various alternatives such as a destination wedding, or a medieval-themed wedding as they were not a unique couple and deserved something unusual.

However, Eric came to Pam’s aid and said that he would love to host the wedding at the Forrester wedding. He was sure that their day would be unforgettable. Quinn could not believe that her husband did not back her up and glared at Eric and Pam when they hugged.

RT if you’re happy for Pam and Charlie. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/x4tEFDRKcg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 18, 2018

Bill (Don Diamont) met Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) at Il Giardino. He wanted to know how she had changed Katie’s (Heather Tom) mind about Will (Finnegan George). She told him that she told her sister the truth. She also told him that Ridge was furious about the kiss, and warned him to steer clear because she loved her husband.

In the meantime, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) thanked Ridge for convincing the judge to rule in Katie’s favor. The brothers both felt that Will was better off without Bill. Ridge told Thorne about Bill kissing Brooke. Thorne said that Brooke should not have kissed Bill, and Ridge informed his brother that he wouldn’t tolerate his wife entertaining Bill’s advances.

Later, Brooke entered Ridge’s office. She told him that she saw Bill at the restaurant. She said that Spencer had thanked her for convincing Katie to let him see Will. Ridge lashed out that Bill was poison to everybody around him including her and Will. She said that he was over-reacting when he said that Bill was after her. Brooke did not see Ridge’s angry face when they hugged. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.