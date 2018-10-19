Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Adorable Halloween Plans With Her 3-Year-Old Son

Carrie, her husband Mike, and their son Isaiah will be matching costumes this year.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her big Halloween plans with her 3-year-old son Isaiah. In a new interview with Extra, the country superstar spoke out about how she’ll be celebrating the spooky Holiday this year with her little boy as she prepares for the arrival of her second child with her husband Mike Fisher.

Underwood told the outlet while appearing at CMT’s all-female Artists of the Year event in Nashville on October 17 – where she was both honored and performed – that little Isaiah already has his Halloween costume all planned out and it’s going to be a family affair this year.

“Isaiah wants to be a ghost, so Mike’s gonna be a Ghostbuster and I’m gonna be the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man,” Carrie – who’s previously revealed that she a big fan of Halloween – said of how the Fisher family will all be coordinating their costumes this year.

The soon-to-be mom of two then admitted that she was actually struggling to think of a costume idea for herself because of her growing baby bump, which she proudly showed off in two tight mini-dresses at the Nashville event this week.

“I was like, ‘What can I put [on] that will go with the theme?’ so I feel like that makes sense,” she said.

But it’s most definitely not just Halloween that the Fisher family are looking forward to these days, as Carrie also told the outlet about how excited her first born is about getting a sibling soon.

“He seems excited. He told me recently, though, that he would be mine and the new baby would be Daddy’s, so I feel like we’re gonna have to kind of work on that,” Underwood said of her little boy’s reaction to her second pregnancy, but noted that “he’s a super helpful kid and I think he’ll be good” as a big brother.

David Livingston / Getty Images

The “Love Wins” singer’s latest confession about Isaiah’s reaction to his sibling comes shortly after the star revealed that he had told her that he doesn’t want to be changing any of his brother or sister’s “poopy diapers” when the baby arrives in the coming months.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Carrie confessed that he’d already let her know that that’s the one thing he wouldn’t be doing, but she joked, “I understand, but maybe I can change his mind.”

Underwood told the titbit to Entertainment Tonight during an interview this week, also revealing that her second pregnancy has been pretty different to her first with her son.

“When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms,” she said while speaking at the CMT presentation. “I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason.”

Carrie and Mike haven’t publicly confirmed her due date nor have they revealed their second baby’s gender, but the former American Idol winner and multiple Grammy winner did tell the site that they do already have a name picked out for their impending bundle of joy.